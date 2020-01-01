BEATER (BEATR) トケノミクス
BEATER (BEATR) 情報
BEATR is a token on the Avalanche blockchain that captures the spirit of every scraped-together, duct-taped chapter in our lives. It’s a meme token—but not just for laughs. BEATR celebrates the beater car: that rattling, wheezing ride you prayed would start each morning. The kind of vehicle held together by rust, zip ties, and hope. It’s unreliable, unsightly, and undeniably necessary—just like some of the choices we make in the crypto space.
In a market obsessed with speed, polish, and flashy “Lambo” dreams, BEATR is a reminder that not everyone starts with a clean wallet or pristine portfolio. Sometimes, you limp through the bear market in a dented hatchback with three functioning gears—and that’s okay. BEATR leans into that chaos and honors the hustle. It’s the token you pick up when you’ve been rugged, rekt, and road-worn, but still show up for another day of degenerate trading.
Built on Avalanche for its low fees and fast transactions (because no one driving a beater can afford high gas), BEATR is fueled by a community that’s been through it. It memes the madness and jokes about the journey, but under the hood is a project that values resilience, authenticity, and survival.
Whether you’re cruising or broken down on the side of the road, BEATR is the token that rides with you. It might not get you far fast—but it’ll get you there eventually. Probably. Just check the oil.
BEATER (BEATR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
BEATER (BEATR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
BEATER (BEATR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
BEATER (BEATR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BEATR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BEATR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BEATR のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BEATR トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BEATR 価格予測
BEATR の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BEATR 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。