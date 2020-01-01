Bear Inu (BEAR) トケノミクス
What is the project about? Bear inu is a play2earn meme coin that is traded on 3 large exchange already and is fully verified and audited by CertiK
What makes your project unique? We are the only project that take s the Bear Market and gives the people who lost money in it the ability to share their stories in the community and a chance to regain some of these losses by playing and earning tokens
History of your project. We first launched on uniswap, the p2b exchange, and now on Lbank exchanage. we have a fully developed game that allows people to earn tokens directly when winning. we have a DEX made and will soon be published as well. we have
What’s next for your project? we will soon introduce the DEX to the world we will also share the NFT drop with the world as well in the very near future
What can your token be used for? it can be used to play and earn tokens on our game, as well as soon to purchase the NFTs as well
Bear Inu (BEAR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Bear Inu (BEAR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Bear Inu (BEAR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Bear Inu (BEAR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BEAR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BEAR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BEAR のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BEAR トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
