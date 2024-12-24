BasketCoin 価格(BSKT)
BasketCoin（BSKT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.198591 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.46M USD です。BSKT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BasketCoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 144.03 USD
です- BasketCoin 1日内の価格変動率は +5.85%
です- 循環供給量は 7.36M USD です
MEXCで BSKT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BSKT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BasketCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0109746 です。
過去30日間における BasketCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0321519027 です。
過去60日間における BasketCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0815209501 です。
過去90日間における BasketCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0606913713258492 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0109746
|+5.85%
|30日
|$ +0.0321519027
|+16.19%
|60日
|$ +0.0815209501
|+41.05%
|90日
|$ +0.0606913713258492
|+44.01%
BasketCoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.28%
+5.85%
-1.69%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"Deflationary token, secured with a basket of cryptocurrencies, with the possibility of staking. BasketCoin is: Deflationary, With collateral - covering its value, With the system of repurchase and burning of BSKT tokens. A fee of 2% of the value of each transaction will be taken from the transfer - half is burned out, the other half goes to the staking/reward redistribution pool which indeed speeds up the process of reducing supply. Smart Contract itself assumes that a total of 90% of all BSKT will be burned -> supply will decrease from 21,000,000 to 2,100,000 The BSKT token is secured with a basket of seven cryptocurrencies that cover its value. The security so adopted is intended to ensure a constant and stable increase in the value of tokens. Thanks to the correct match of coins in our basket, its value is less susceptible to fluctuations appearing in the cryptocurrency market. The BSKT token security chart looks like this: Bitcoin (BTC) – responsible for 25% of the value of the coverage, Ethereum (ETH) – responsible for 25% of the coverage value, Polkadot (DOT) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, Smarkey (SKEY) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, YfDAI.finance (YF-DAI) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, USD Coin (USDC) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value, Basketcoin (BSKT) – responsible for 10% of the coverage value. All listed cryptocurrencies that make up the BSKT basket will be used to generate additional profits on platforms such as: Crypto.com (profits of 3%-12% APR), YF-DAI (profits up to 72% APR), Swissborg (profits up to 20% APR), and other decentralised profit-generating platforms in DeFi format. Revenues from these platforms will be used in the repurchase process for the redemption and burning of BSKT tokens, contributing to a significant reduction in supply on the secondary market. 90% of the above profits will be used for repurchase and burnout, while the remaining 10% will be used for ongoing and necessary expenses related"
