Based Zlurpee 価格(ZLURPEE)
-0.05%
-14.46%
-8.62%
-8.62%
Based Zlurpee (ZLURPEE) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、ZLURPEE は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。ZLURPEE の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、ZLURPEE は過去1時間で -0.05%、過去24時間で -14.46% 、過去7日間で -8.62% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Based Zlurpee の現在の時価総額は $ 70.41K、24時間取引高は -- です。ZLURPEE の循環供給量は 420.69B、総供給量は 420690000000.0 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 70.41K です。
本日の Based Zlurpee から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Based Zlurpee から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Based Zlurpee から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Based Zlurpee から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-14.46%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Zlurpee is a surreal, slushy-brained creature from the warped, colorful imagination of Matt Furie, the underground comic artist known for creating absurdist characters that blur the line between stoner comedy, psychedelic weirdness, and internet meme culture. True to Furie’s aesthetic, Zlurpee is both ridiculous and oddly profound — a sticky, brain-freezing being who embodies the essence of cool chaos. With his frozen swirl of a head and eternally chilled attitude, Zlurpee isn’t just some mascot slapped on merch — he’s the spiritual and cultural leader of a countercultural movement wrapped in neon and slush.
At the center of this movement is the Ripperz Crew, a gang of 11 outlandish skaters and surfers who live in a dimension where reality is optional and vibes are everything. These aren’t your average board-riding misfits. The Ripperz exist in a hyper-stylized, Furie-esque dreamworld where skating through time-loops, surfing through cosmic slush waves, and dropping into reality glitches is just another Tuesday. Their style is loud, unfiltered, and 100% based — meaning they do what they want, how they want, without bending to mainstream expectations. They’re anti-establishment, anti-boring, and completely immersed in a world of technicolor rebellion.
Among the crew are Andy and Birddog, two characters pulled directly from Boys Club, Furie’s cult-classic comic that birthed many iconic figures, including the now-notorious Pepe. Their inclusion connects Zlurpee’s reality-warping world to the larger Boys Club universe, anchoring this new generation of characters in the same irreverent legacy of absurdist counterculture.
But Zlurpee and his crew aren’t just fictional skaters — they’re also part of a crypto-native storytelling experiment. Through the icy veins of this universe flows $ZLRP, a token or cryptocurrency that represents more than digital currency — it's the lifeblood of the Ripperz ethos. Whether used in collectibles, community access, gamified content, or decentralized storytelling, $ZLRP symbolizes the intersection of digital ownership, community-driven culture, and next-level art. Zlurpee is, in essence, the avatar of this movement — the chill-faced prophet of a new kind of blockchain mythology.
At its core, the Zlurpee project is about merging art, culture, and crypto in a way that doesn’t take itself too seriously, yet holds serious creative power. It’s a world where meme logic meets visionary storytelling, where every character has a life beyond the screen, and where decentralization isn’t just about finance — it’s about freedom of expression. Matt Furie’s world has always walked the line between innocent weirdness and cultural critique, and Zlurpee continues that tradition — this time, with a frosty middle finger to the mainstream and a skateboard aimed at the metaverse.
