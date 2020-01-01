Balls of Fate (BOF) トケノミクス
Join Balls of Fate - where everyone can become a hero challenging the injustice of the world!
Balls of Fate (BOF) exists in a world where injustice and inequality have become the norm. Big corporations, corrupt politicians, and financial elites continue to enrich themselves at the expense of ordinary people. But in this chaos, an unexpected hero emerges - a fearless pitbull who doesn't give a damn about conventions and the status quo
This pitbull is the embodiment of an unbreakable spirit and unwavering justice. He absolutely doesn't care about authorities, social norms, or society's expectations. His sole purpose is to restore balance and justice in a world where honesty has become rare With iron determination and steel... ambitions, the BOF pitbull is ready to put his "balls" on any unjust system, be it financial institutions, political regimes, or social prejudices. He's not afraid of consequences and is willing to risk everything for the right cause In the world of BOF, anyone can become such
a fearless fighter for justice. It's not just a financial instrument, it's a movement, a philosophy of life where courage, honesty, and straightforwardness are valued above all else
Balls of Fate (BOF) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Balls of Fate (BOF) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Balls of Fate (BOF) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Balls of Fate (BOF) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BOF トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BOF トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BOF のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BOF トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。