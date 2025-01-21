Backed NIU Technologies 価格(BNIU)
Backed NIU Technologies（BNIU）の本日のライブ価格は 1.9 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BNIU から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Backed NIU Technologies 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 0.00 USD
です- Backed NIU Technologies 1日内の価格変動率は 0.00%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BNIU から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BNIU 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Backed NIU Technologies から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0 です。
過去30日間における Backed NIU Technologies から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1511364500 です。
過去60日間における Backed NIU Technologies から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1167597500 です。
過去90日間における Backed NIU Technologies から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.68 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30日
|$ +0.1511364500
|+7.95%
|60日
|$ +0.1167597500
|+6.15%
|90日
|$ -0.68
|-26.35%
Backed NIU Technologies の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
0.00%
0.00%
+11.11%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Backed brings real-world assets (RWAs) such as stocks or ETFs to blockchain rails. For example, our product bNIU is a tracker certificate issued that tracks the price of the Niu Technologies stock What makes your project unique? Backed issues permissionless tokens (bTokens) that represent ownership of structured products. Backed tokens are 1:1 backed by the underlying assets, held by Swiss third-party custodians, and are bankruptcy remote book-entry securities. History of your project. Backed was incorporated in 2021 in Switzerland due to the regulatory clarity the Swiss DLT Act provided to the project. Backed released its first tokenized product on Ethereum in early Q1 2023. Backed now supports issuance and redemption on many different blockchains. What’s next for your project? Backed is working to create the standard for tokenization with a network of protocols benefitting from RWAs on-chain. What can your token be used for? Backed enables clients to access sustainable, low-risk yields while keeping their funds entirely on-chain. There is no need to go through TradFi onboarding processes or off-ramp crypto to fiat. bTokens are utilized by the likes of Gnosis, Angle Protocol, Ribbon Finance, Aragon, and Blueberry to name a few. Disclaimer: Backed DOES NOT sell its tokens to U.S. Persons or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons, and tokens are not marketed, offered, or solicited in the U.S. or in any other prohibited jurisdiction. For a full list of prohibited and restricted countries and review of legal documentation, please visit https://www.backedassets.fi/legal-documentation
