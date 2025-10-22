BabyUnicorn 価格(BABYU)
-0.49%
-2.49%
-5.70%
-5.70%
BabyUnicorn (BABYU) のリアルタイム価格は -- です。過去24時間、BABYU は最低 $ 0 から最高 $ 0 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。BABYU の史上最高値は $ 0 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、BABYU は過去1時間で -0.49%、過去24時間で -2.49% 、過去7日間で -5.70% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
BabyUnicorn の現在の時価総額は $ 189.36K、24時間取引高は -- です。BABYU の循環供給量は 999.84M、総供給量は 999843407.961523 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 189.36K です。
本日の BabyUnicorn から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における BabyUnicorn から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BabyUnicorn から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BabyUnicorn から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.49%
|30日
|$ 0
|-58.50%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
*Our Mission
We believe that learning should be magical, engaging, and accessible to every child. Our mission is to create innovative AI-powered toys and educational tools that inspire creativity, foster learning, and bring families together through the wonder of technology and imagination.
Your Child's Magical AI Friend
This isn't just a toy. It's a companion. Our AI Baby Unicorn is a soft, huggable friend powered by intelligent technology — designed to:
Games That Spark Joy and Learning
Our AI engine is complete, and the physical prototype of the Baby Unicorn toy is currently in development. Within 45–60 days, we’ll unveil the first working models — and you can be among the first to own this groundbreaking toy. By supporting us during pre-sale, you’re not only securing early access — you’re helping bring a new standard of joy and education to children worldwide.
Now Accepting Pre-Orders— Be Part of the Magic
In addition to our AI unicorn toy, we’re developing a full suite of engaging, educational mobile games designed for kids aged 2–7. These games are full of vibrant colors, fun characters, and developmental value — from learning ABCs to solving puzzles and creative play.
All games are created by early childhood experts and digital artists, ensuring a safe and enriching experience for every child.
Calling All Dreamers & Believers — Investors Welcome
We are opening the door for strategic partners and early investors to join this mission. With a unique product, a proven AI engine, and an expanding digital ecosystem, Baby Unicorn is positioned to become a leader in smart toys and children’s entertainment. Let’s build something magical together.
The Adventure
Once BabyU becomes a worldwide sensation, we bring the toy to life through an animated series:
Toy updates, every week 🦄
Meet Charlie & BabyU: Follow BabyU on incredible adventures with his dad, Charlie – a tech genius who solves problems in the craziest, funniest ways imaginable.
Technology Meets Humor: Every obstacle is overcome using clever gadgets, wild inventions, and humor that entertains kids and adults alike.
A Story Everyone Will Love: Adventures filled with laughter, lessons, and endless imagination.
The Future of Collectibles
Exclusive NFTs: Some of the most exciting moments and characters from the BabyU adventures will appear as limited-edition digital collectibles. Rarity Meets Value: Each NFT is designed to be rare, coveted, and valuable – offering a chance for lucky fans to own a piece of BabyU history.
Early Access Opportunities: NFTs may be released even before the full cartoon, creating excitement and exclusivity for early supporters.
BabyU is more than a toy. It’s an ecosystem of play, storytelling, intelligent games and collectible experiences – designed to delight, inspire, and connect children and families worldwide.
Get ready to join the BabyU adventure – where fun, innovation, learning, and imagination know no limits!
BabyUnicorn (BABYU) は明日、来週、来月、USD でいくらになるでしょうか？2025年、2026年、2027年、2028年、あるいは10年後、20年後には、あなたの BabyUnicorn (BABYU) 資産はいくらになるでしょうか？当社の価格予測ツールを使えば BabyUnicorn の短期および長期予測を調べることができます。
今すぐ BabyUnicorn の価格予測 をチェック！
BabyUnicorn (BABYU) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ BABYU トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！
