BabyDogeARMY 価格(ARMY)
BabyDogeARMY（ARMY）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ARMY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な BabyDogeARMY 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.23 USD
です- BabyDogeARMY 1日内の価格変動率は +2.11%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ARMY から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ARMY 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の BabyDogeARMY から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における BabyDogeARMY から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における BabyDogeARMY から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における BabyDogeARMY から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.11%
|30日
|$ 0
|-2.52%
|60日
|$ 0
|+24.25%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
BabyDogeARMY の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+2.11%
-4.98%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? BabyDogeARMY was created by BabyDoge lovers to bring together the largest and most beautiful community in history and show their true power. In this direction, we will create the BabyDogeARMY Meeting dApp and a metaverse universe in which we exist with NFTs, each unique from the other. What makes your project unique? BabyDogeARMY is regularly trending on Twitter and other social networks. It is currently thought to have more than 1 million real followers and supporters. With the BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp, we will bring this family together around the world. In addition, we will give them a new identity in the metaverse universe we have established. History of your project. We are the first holders of BabyDogeCoin. Actually the project team were killing the project but our lives changed with ElonMusk's BabyDooDoo tweet. It was truly a historic moment and I hope it will be documented in the future. However, BabyDogeARMY is a very loving and special community. A family that believed in the same dream and fought for it. We want to bring this family together and be together for world problems. What’s next for your project? A very clean and realistic roadmap has been prepared. First of all, we would like to complete our listings in order to ensure financial price stability and strengthen the community. In the background, the development of the BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp continues. In short, our first steps will be exchange listings and BabyDogeARMY meeting dApp. What can your token be used for? BabyDogeARMY dApp hosts interactive ways to meet new people using artificial intelligence. Build your BabyDogeARMY profile. ( Wallets holding at least 1 BabyDogeARMY token will be able to become a member in order to protect our family and ensure security and it will be mandatory to do KYC**) Open your location and match with our family members around you. There will be a global search option for our family members from all over the world to meet an
