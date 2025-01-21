Baby X 価格(BABYX)
Baby X（BABYX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BABYX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Baby X 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 156.80 USD
です- Baby X 1日内の価格変動率は +1.68%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BABYX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BABYX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Baby X から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Baby X から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Baby X から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Baby X から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.68%
|30日
|$ 0
|-8.54%
|60日
|$ 0
|-17.79%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Baby X の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+1.68%
+3.06%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Welcome to the world of Baby X, where innovation meets humor in the realm of cryptocurrency. Inspired by the visionary Elon Musk and his son, Baby X ($BABYX) is not just any meme coin; it's a revolution in the making. At its core, Baby X aims to redefine the boundaries of what a meme coin can achieve. We believe that laughter and technology go hand in hand, and through this project, we seek to create a vibrant community that thrives on both. Our mission is to bring joy, innovation, and financial empowerment to all those who join us on this exciting journey. But what sets Baby X apart from the rest? It's the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and a sense of humor that will leave you in stitches. Our team of brilliant minds has meticulously crafted a token that not only brings a smile to your face but also offers a secure and efficient platform for transactions. With Baby X, we introduce a unique ecosystem that encourages creativity and rewards community engagement. Holders of $BABYX will have exclusive access to a meme marketplace, where they can buy, sell, and trade the most hilarious and iconic memes. Imagine owning a piece of internet history while also benefiting from the potential growth of the token. But that's not all. We understand the importance of giving back to the community that supports us. A percentage of every transaction will be allocated to charitable causes, ensuring that our impact extends beyond the realm of cryptocurrency. Together, we can make a difference while having a good laugh. Join us on this extraordinary adventure as we redefine the meme coin landscape. Baby X is not just a token; it's a movement that celebrates the fusion of technology and humor. Together, we will build a community that thrives on laughter, innovation, and financial empowerment. Get ready to embrace the future of meme coins with Baby X ($BABYX). Let's revolutionize the world, one meme at a time!
