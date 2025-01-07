Baby Tomcat 価格(BABYTOMCAT)
Baby Tomcat（BABYTOMCAT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。BABYTOMCAT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Baby Tomcat 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 161.73 USD
です- Baby Tomcat 1日内の価格変動率は +0.19%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで BABYTOMCAT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な BABYTOMCAT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Baby Tomcat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Baby Tomcat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Baby Tomcat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Baby Tomcat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.19%
|30日
|$ 0
|-13.57%
|60日
|$ 0
|-1.69%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Baby Tomcat の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.14%
+0.19%
+8.23%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
A wonderful thing that we want to bring to you at the end of the year - Let's welcome the lucky cat of the year, BabyTomcat. We hope to end the year with a happy and complete cat year before the new year arrives. Join BabyTomcat, and you will always feel happy and excited for each stage of development. We want to give this opportunity for everyone to join. The project's transparency and openness will always be valued in the development process. In particular, you can own NFTs issued to have more unique privileges of BabyTomcat. Every development process of BabyTomcat will be updated publicly, you can follow to grasp the project's development progress. The expectation of a good ending for the cat year for the community is the motivation for us to always try to complete every task well. Surely there will be many breakthrough and creative plans to meet the expectations of investors. Let's spread this joy and luck to more people in the world by participating and sharing BabyTomcat with your community. We believe that all users accompanying BabyTomcat will achieve the profits you desire.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
