Baby Tomcat ( BABYTOMCAT ) とは何か

A wonderful thing that we want to bring to you at the end of the year - Let's welcome the lucky cat of the year, BabyTomcat. We hope to end the year with a happy and complete cat year before the new year arrives. Join BabyTomcat, and you will always feel happy and excited for each stage of development. We want to give this opportunity for everyone to join. The project's transparency and openness will always be valued in the development process. In particular, you can own NFTs issued to have more unique privileges of BabyTomcat. Every development process of BabyTomcat will be updated publicly, you can follow to grasp the project's development progress. The expectation of a good ending for the cat year for the community is the motivation for us to always try to complete every task well. Surely there will be many breakthrough and creative plans to meet the expectations of investors. Let's spread this joy and luck to more people in the world by participating and sharing BabyTomcat with your community. We believe that all users accompanying BabyTomcat will achieve the profits you desire.

Baby Tomcat（BABYTOMCAT）素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト