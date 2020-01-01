Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI) トケノミクス
Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI) 情報
BabyBroccoli (BabyBroccoli) is a fun and community-driven meme token inspired by CZ’s dog, Broccoli. Designed for entertainment and engagement, the token brings together meme enthusiasts and crypto lovers from around the world. While its primary goal is to foster a strong community, future developments may introduce innovative utilities, potentially incorporating AI-driven features or Telegram mini-app integrations. BabyBroccoli operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
How Does BabyBroccoli Token Work?
BabyBroccoli is a standard BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain. While it currently functions as a pure meme token, its team has hinted at possible expansions, including AI-powered utilities or Telegram-based applications.
BabyBroccoli Tokenomics The total supply of BabyBroccoli Coin is 1 billion tokens (1,000,000,000 BabyBroccoli). The distribution is structured as follows:
25% of the total supply was sent to the BabyDoge multi-signature wallet. 20% was added to the PancakeSwap Liquidity Pool (V3). 20% was automatically placed in the BabyDoge Swap Pool after bonding from puppy.fun platform. The rest of the supply remains in circulation, fuelling community-driven initiatives, marketing efforts, and potential future developments.
Who Created BabyBroccoli? BabyBroccoli was created by meme lovers for meme lovers. The team consists of dedicated crypto enthusiasts who share a passion for blockchain, memes, and building an engaging community. While the core team remains pseudonymous, their focus is on entertainment, viral growth, and potential innovation in the meme coin space.
Where Can I Buy BabyBroccoli (BabyBroccoli)? As of now, BabyBroccoli Token is available for trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs):
- PancakeSwap V3
- BabyDoge Swap
What’s Next for BabyBroccoli?
While BabyBroccoli Token currently thrives as a community-first meme token, its roadmap suggests potential expansion into AI-related utilities or Telegram-based mini-apps. Whether it remains a pure meme token or evolves into a utility-driven project, one thing is certain—the community plays a crucial role in its growth and success.
Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Baby Broccoli (BABYBROCCOLI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BABYBROCCOLI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BABYBROCCOLI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BABYBROCCOLI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BABYBROCCOLI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BABYBROCCOLI 価格予測
BABYBROCCOLI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BABYBROCCOLI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
