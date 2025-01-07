Axelar Bridged USDC 価格(AXLUSDC)
Axelar Bridged USDC（AXLUSDC）の本日のライブ価格は 1.001 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。AXLUSDC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Axelar Bridged USDC 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 8.44M USD
です- Axelar Bridged USDC 1日内の価格変動率は +0.09%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで AXLUSDC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な AXLUSDC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Axelar Bridged USDC から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00090091 です。
過去30日間における Axelar Bridged USDC から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0016856840 です。
過去60日間における Axelar Bridged USDC から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0004056052 です。
過去90日間における Axelar Bridged USDC から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0021499112188468 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00090091
|+0.09%
|30日
|$ +0.0016856840
|+0.17%
|60日
|$ +0.0004056052
|+0.04%
|90日
|$ +0.0021499112188468
|+0.22%
Axelar Bridged USDC の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.11%
+0.09%
+0.02%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? axlUSDC is a wrapped, multi-chain representation of USDC, a dollar stablecoin. For each unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum. axlUSDC is secured by a dynamic validator set running delegated Proof-of-Stake, which holds key shares in the Axelar Gateways via multi-party cryptography. Acquire axlUSDC in three ways: Swap via liquid pairs on any of the DEXs listed here. Swap via Squid, a cross-chain liquidity router built on Axelar. Mint via Satellite, a cross-chain bridge built by Axelar What can your token be used for? USDC is the ticker for USD Coin. It's a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, issued by Circle, a US company. So, what is axlUSDC, why do we need it, and how can you get it? This post will briefly explain. USDC is issued on Ethereum – but dApps and users in other ecosystems also value the stablecoin's properties. Many of them use axlUSDC, a wrapped version of USDC that can travel between chains, as a multi-chain stablecoin. In brief, axlUSDC is generated via cross-chain bridges. These dApps accept a deposit of USDC at an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum, and mint an equivalent amount of axlUSDC on the destination chain (minus fees). Two key points to understand what axlUSDC is and how it can be used: For every unit of axlUSDC, there is a unit of USDC locked in a Gateway on Ethereum. Once minted, axlUSDC can flow from chain to chain, without going back through Ethereum. Gateway addresses on various EVM chains and the token addresses of axlUSDC on various chains are listed in the Axelar docs, here.
|1 AXLUSDC を AUD に
A$1.6016
|1 AXLUSDC を GBP に
￡0.79079
|1 AXLUSDC を EUR に
€0.96096
|1 AXLUSDC を USD に
$1.001
|1 AXLUSDC を MYR に
RM4.51451
|1 AXLUSDC を TRY に
₺35.34531
|1 AXLUSDC を JPY に
¥157.72757
|1 AXLUSDC を RUB に
₽107.59749
|1 AXLUSDC を INR に
₹85.82574
|1 AXLUSDC を IDR に
Rp16,145.15903
|1 AXLUSDC を PHP に
₱58.07802
|1 AXLUSDC を EGP に
￡E.50.69064
|1 AXLUSDC を BRL に
R$6.12612
|1 AXLUSDC を CAD に
C$1.43143
|1 AXLUSDC を BDT に
৳121.73161
|1 AXLUSDC を NGN に
₦1,547.13559
|1 AXLUSDC を UAH に
₴42.33229
|1 AXLUSDC を VES に
Bs52.052
|1 AXLUSDC を PKR に
Rs279.13886
|1 AXLUSDC を KZT に
₸529.6291
|1 AXLUSDC を THB に
฿34.65462
|1 AXLUSDC を TWD に
NT$32.79276
|1 AXLUSDC を CHF に
Fr0.9009
|1 AXLUSDC を HKD に
HK$7.77777
|1 AXLUSDC を MAD に
.د.م10.01