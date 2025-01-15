AutoMiningToken 価格(AMT)
AutoMiningToken（AMT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.146858 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。AMT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な AutoMiningToken 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.58 USD
です- AutoMiningToken 1日内の価格変動率は +3.42%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで AMT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な AMT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の AutoMiningToken から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0048502 です。
過去30日間における AutoMiningToken から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0089790890 です。
過去60日間における AutoMiningToken から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0108963495 です。
過去90日間における AutoMiningToken から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.04452642280741836 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0048502
|+3.42%
|30日
|$ -0.0089790890
|-6.11%
|60日
|$ +0.0108963495
|+7.42%
|90日
|$ +0.04452642280741836
|+43.51%
AutoMiningToken の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.30%
+3.42%
+1.16%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
1. AutoMiningToken aims to democratize bitcoin mining. For this, a bitcoin mining ecosystem was tokenized so that everyone can invest in mining just by holding the token (AMT) in their wallet, receiving daily and proportional income in BTCB. It is a synthetic bitcoin token, from the BSC network, which can be bought and sold on PancakeSwap. 2. Yields are distributed through a portfolio programmed for this purpose, with a smart contract immutable and public, without keeping the investor's money in custody. This is not about renting terahash or cloud mining. In fact, receiving BTCB is independent of the will of a person or company, but of the smart contract programming. In addition, the project has more than 35 BTCB in the Warranty Vault (a number that constantly increases according to the distribution of mined bitcoins) and a blocked liquidity of US $1 million for 2 years. 3. The AMT project was officially launched in September 2022 with approximately 800 mining machines. With the entry of new investors, this number was already approaching 2400 active machines at the beginning of 2023. 4. The next step will be to connect even more machines to the ecosystem, making one more token issuance. This is because all AMT issuance depends on terahash backing (new tokens are only issued when there is terahash to support them). More machines, more earnings. 5. AMT is useful for those who want to invest in bitcoin, as it generates passive, daily and proportional income in BTCB. The AMT facilitates the investment in bitcoin mining, because it assumes all the operational and bureaucratic part of the activity. Investors in AMT do not have to worry about buying, importing and maintaining mining machines, nor do they have to worry about renting space, machine cooling equipment, employee salaries, taxes, high electricity costs. It is up to the investor to just buy and hold the AMT token, verifying their daily bitcoin yields increase, as programmed in the project's smart contracts.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
