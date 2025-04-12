AutoAir AI 価格(AAI)
AutoAir AI（AAI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00169783 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 56.45K USD です。AAI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な AutoAir AI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- AutoAir AI 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 33.25M USD です
MEXCで AAI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な AAI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の AutoAir AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における AutoAir AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0005905753 です。
過去60日間における AutoAir AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0011357954 です。
過去90日間における AutoAir AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.009943710221032929 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0005905753
|-34.78%
|60日
|$ -0.0011357954
|-66.89%
|90日
|$ -0.009943710221032929
|-85.41%
AutoAir AI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-19.33%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is AutoAir AI? AutoAir AI is an innovation Telegram bot revolutionizing the way users engage with airdrops in the cryptocurrency space. Leveraged AI technology, AutoAir AI simplifies the process of discovering and participating in airdrops across various blockchain networks. By utilizing advanced technology, AutoAir AI enables users to effortlessly navigate the complex landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi) and access exclusive token rewards with ease. What makes AutoAir AI Unique? What sets AutoAir AI apart is its strategic blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design. Unlike traditional airdrop platforms, AutoAir AI employs sophisticated algorithms to streamline the airdrop hunting experience, ensuring users never miss out on lucrative opportunities. Additionally, its intuitive interface and seamless integration with Telegram provide users with unparalleled convenience, allowing them to engage with airdrops anytime, anywhere. What’s Next for AutoAir AI? Looking ahead, AutoAir AI is committed to continuous innovation and expansion. The team behind AutoAir AI is dedicated to enhancing the platform's functionality and user experience through ongoing development and updates. Future plans include the integration of new blockchain networks, further optimization of AI algorithms, and the introduction of advanced features to empower users in their DeFi journey. What can AutoAir AI (AAI) Be Used For? AutoAir AI (AAI) serves as the native governance token of the platform, offering holders various benefits and utilities within the AutoAir AI ecosystem. Holders of AAI have the opportunity to participate in governance decisions, earn rewards through staking and liquidity provision, and unlock exclusive features and privileges. Additionally, AAI can be used to access premium services, pay transaction fees, and airdrops facilitated by the platform. With its innovative approach to airdrop farming and commitment to empowering users in the DeFi space, AutoAir AI continues to lead the way towards a more accessible and inclusive crypto ecosystem.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 AAI を VND に
₫43.53405903
|1 AAI を AUD に
A$0.0026825714
|1 AAI を GBP に
￡0.0012903508
|1 AAI を EUR に
€0.0014940904
|1 AAI を USD に
$0.00169783
|1 AAI を MYR に
RM0.0075044086
|1 AAI を TRY に
₺0.0646194098
|1 AAI を JPY に
¥0.2437914097
|1 AAI を RUB に
₽0.1412934126
|1 AAI を INR に
₹0.1461152498
|1 AAI を IDR に
Rp28.2971553478
|1 AAI を KRW に
₩2.4082530069
|1 AAI を PHP に
₱0.0967083968
|1 AAI を EGP に
￡E.0.0871496139
|1 AAI を BRL に
R$0.0099492838
|1 AAI を CAD に
C$0.0023430054
|1 AAI を BDT に
৳0.2063372799
|1 AAI を NGN に
₦2.7121815552
|1 AAI を UAH に
₴0.070290162
|1 AAI を VES に
Bs0.12054593
|1 AAI を PKR に
Rs0.4761054886
|1 AAI を KZT に
₸0.8774215657
|1 AAI を THB に
฿0.0568433484
|1 AAI を TWD に
NT$0.0549417788
|1 AAI を AED に
د.إ0.0062310361
|1 AAI を CHF に
Fr0.0013752423
|1 AAI を HKD に
HK$0.0131581825
|1 AAI を MAD に
.د.م0.015789819
|1 AAI を MXN に
$0.0343980358