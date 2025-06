AurusX (AX) 情報

AURUS is redefining gold's role in Web3. By leveraging tokenized precious metals. AURUS introduces groundbreaking use cases that bring unparalleled stability to decentralized finance (DeFi), secure digital collectibles and elevate gaming economies. We believe that these precious metals—renowned for their timeless value—can serve as the foundation for a more resilient and dependable Web3 ecosystem.

AURUS is a founding member of the RWA Liquidity Alliance, a coalition of companies (Polytrade, Defactor, Condo, Xave, and SEMPSA JP Refinery) that collaborate to grow the RWA sector. Together they secure their treasuries and increase on-chain liquidity for GOLD while earning a yield on these assets too.