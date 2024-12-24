Atlas USV 価格(USV)
Atlas USV（USV）の本日のライブ価格は 17.74 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.88M USD です。USV から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Atlas USV 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 66.93 USD
です- Atlas USV 1日内の価格変動率は +22.74%
です- 循環供給量は 105.48K USD です
MEXCで USV から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な USV 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Atlas USV から USD への価格変動率は $ +3.29 です。
過去30日間における Atlas USV から USD への価格変動率は $ +6.4108900700 です。
過去60日間における Atlas USV から USD への価格変動率は $ +4.5394992440 です。
過去90日間における Atlas USV から USD への価格変動率は $ +10.03127960046034 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +3.29
|+22.74%
|30日
|$ +6.4108900700
|+36.14%
|60日
|$ +4.5394992440
|+25.59%
|90日
|$ +10.03127960046034
|+130.13%
Atlas USV の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.85%
+22.74%
-2.45%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Atlas is building a DeFi base layer that turns the 2-dimensional (3, 3) game theory notation for a maximum positive outcome between participants into a 3-dimensional play, where in addition to users, the protocol itself also generates value for its users and the rest of the ecosystem. USV (Universal Store of Value) is the base layer token of Atlas. Unlike many other tokens in the DeFi ecosystem, USV is backed by the Atlas treasury, giving it an intrinsic, rising value also known as ""the book value"". Atlas USV's Treasury is made of 5 components: Stables, USV Liquidity, Passive Growth Tokens, Partner Tokens, and Other Atlas Layers. (1) Stables such as DAI and Frax are required to mint USV. (2) USV Liquidity Pool Tokens are offered through barter contracts and owned by the treasury. (3) The Passive Growth portfolio of tokens is managed by an engine that optimizes the portfolio's formula using a modified version of Markowitz's Optimal Portfolio Theory (Harry Markowitz, ""Portfolio Selection"" The Journal of Finance, 1952). This feature is coming soon. (4) Atlas USV is built to be the default backbone currency for DeFi. As such, Atlas expects major partnerships with other protocols that will benefit the treasury. (5) The Atlas Project will continue to release more layers with additional, distinct utilities and tokens that build on Atlas USV. The treasury will accumulate these tokens and capture value from these additional layers.
