Athena DexFi 価格(ATHX)
Athena DexFi（ATHX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.066633 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ATHX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Athena DexFi 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 227.88 USD
です- Athena DexFi 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ATHX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ATHX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Athena DexFi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Athena DexFi から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0517974623 です。
過去60日間における Athena DexFi から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0440453391 です。
過去90日間における Athena DexFi から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.029970807642199694 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0517974623
|+77.74%
|60日
|$ +0.0440453391
|+66.10%
|90日
|$ +0.029970807642199694
|+81.75%
Athena DexFi の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
+146.70%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Athena DexFi emerges as an investment platform dedicated to less experienced investors in the world of cryptocurrencies and investments. Its distinctive feature lies in the opportunity to participate in investments, presales, or trading contracts managed entirely by third parties. Designed for investment funds or traders who securely manage their clients' funds, the platform ensures that managers do not have complete control, preventing movements outside the platform and unspecified purchases. Users can participate using USDT BEP20, avoiding the need to create wallets on other chains or personally sell tokens, and they will receive returns already converted into USDT BEP20 without further action required. On Athena DexFi, fees are solely based on user earnings, with no charges for participation or in case of no profit, with a percentage of profits allocated to the manager and the platform. This system promotes the advancement of only the best managers, incentivizing them to continuously improve. Fees increase based on the level achieved, which can be enhanced by locking ATH, the platform's native token. In addition to presales, users can access decentralized trading contracts that allow them to follow their favorite traders, similar to copytrading. Among the advanced features of these contracts are limit orders, stop loss, stop market, and lending. Every user has the opportunity to open their own contract, and every manager has a trackable history on the blockchain. On Athena, one cannot claim to be skilled unless they truly are.
