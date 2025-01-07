Astro Babies 価格(ABB)
Astro Babies（ABB）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0263185 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ABB から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Astro Babies 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 9.93 USD
です- Astro Babies 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ABB から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ABB 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Astro Babies から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Astro Babies から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0023096168 です。
過去60日間における Astro Babies から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0040588495 です。
過去90日間における Astro Babies から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.004151641021368882 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0023096168
|+8.78%
|60日
|$ +0.0040588495
|+15.42%
|90日
|$ +0.004151641021368882
|+18.73%
Astro Babies の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-3.11%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Astro Token $ABB marks a new chapter for Astro Babies NFT ecosystem. Coming up on the brands one year anniversary, Astro Babies have pioneered the path of utility for Solana NFTs and now are looking to diversify across many networks to expand the platforms accessibility as a blockchain agnostic ecosystem. Astro Token play’s a major role in each of the Astro Babies ventures which revolve around the recently launch Astro Gallery NFT marketplace and the Astro Casino Metaverse experience. In Astro Gallery, $ABB will be used to buy and sell NFTs at a rebate to users with many more integrations in the future. Astro Babies have become very well known in the NFT space for the current development of Astro Club Metaverse (built on Unreal Engine 5 platform Project Keplar). Astro Galleries integration into the metaverse will offer a first person VR experience where users can walk around the gallery, interact in exclusive promotional events and buy/sell there favorite NFT collections in real time. Astro Gallery aims to raise the bar for marketplaces with its Play 2 Earn integration in the Metaverse for listed NFT projects. These projects will have the ability to develop there own metaverse experiences with Astro Gallery while users can earn Astro Token. Astro Gallery is also pivoting from a centralized exchange to become the first ever cross-chain NFT Marketplace Dex which is why Astro Token $ABB is partnered with Debridge, connecting $ABB Astro Token on multiple blockchains. The highly anticipated Astro Casino is Astro Babies most valuable asset as they look to disrupt the entire gaming industry. Take part in a one of a kind virtual casino where users can enjoy slot machines, table games as well as high level poker tournaments all utilizing $ABB Astro Token as the in-house coin. The Astro Babies team are fully doxxed, verified SAFU and lead the first ever NFT project to be adopted in El Salvador, Bitcoin capital of the world. The final integration Astro Babies have
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ABB を AUD に
A$0.0421096
|1 ABB を GBP に
￡0.020791615
|1 ABB を EUR に
€0.02526576
|1 ABB を USD に
$0.0263185
|1 ABB を MYR に
RM0.118696435
|1 ABB を TRY に
₺0.929306235
|1 ABB を JPY に
¥4.147006045
|1 ABB を RUB に
₽2.828975565
|1 ABB を INR に
₹2.25654819
|1 ABB を IDR に
Rp424.491876055
|1 ABB を PHP に
₱1.527788925
|1 ABB を EGP に
￡E.1.332505655
|1 ABB を BRL に
R$0.16106922
|1 ABB を CAD に
C$0.037635455
|1 ABB を BDT に
৳3.200592785
|1 ABB を NGN に
₦40.677610415
|1 ABB を UAH に
₴1.113009365
|1 ABB を VES に
Bs1.368562
|1 ABB を PKR に
Rs7.33917691
|1 ABB を KZT に
₸13.92511835
|1 ABB を THB に
฿0.91114647
|1 ABB を TWD に
NT$0.862457245
|1 ABB を CHF に
Fr0.02368665
|1 ABB を HKD に
HK$0.204494745
|1 ABB を MAD に
.د.م0.263185