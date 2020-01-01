ASIX (ASIX) トケノミクス

ASIX (ASIX) 情報

Asix.dev represents a quantum leap in AI-driven trading and analytics, leveraging Hive-Minded Agents to process vast amounts of real-time market data. At its core, Agent Smith serves as the primary intelligence hub, constantly absorbing market data, analyzing trends, and coordinating a distributed network of specialized agents.

At the core of Asix.dev lies Smith, the central AI responsible for orchestrating a network of autonomous agents. These agents function as independent nodes, collecting data, analyzing patterns, and evolving through time to enhance their efficiency and accuracy.

Agent 001: Chaotic Intelligence Unit A specialized chaotic AI-powered system designed for crypto-related engagement. Agent 001 operates with dynamic personality shifts, reacting to market conditions with a unique blend of humor, sarcasm, and unpredictability.

🧠Neural Interface Versions: • Terminal V1: Neural Learning & Data Processing The initial phase serves as a neural bridge between users and the Hive-Minded Agents, featuring:

  • Real-Time Market Analysis
  • Sentiment Processing
  • Neural Network Training

• Terminal V2: Autonomous Trading Matrix The evolved iteration introduces advanced autonomous capabilities:

  • AI-Driven Trade Execution
  • Quantitative Risk Management
  • Neural Market Adaptation

• Market Execution Matrix Terminal V2 deploys advanced market execution protocols:

  • Strategy Matrix
  • Adaptation Protocol
  • Neural Scaling

公式ウェブサイト：
https://asix.dev
Whitepaper：
https://asix.dev/litepaper

ASIX (ASIX) トケノミクス & 価格分析

ASIX (ASIX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 5.77K
総供給量：
$ 1.00B
循環供給量：
$ 1.00B
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 5.77K
史上最高値：
$ 0.0076453
過去最安値：
$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0
ASIX (ASIX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

ASIX (ASIX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ASIX トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

ASIX トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

ASIX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ASIX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

免責事項

