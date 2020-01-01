ASIX (ASIX) トケノミクス
ASIX (ASIX) 情報
Asix.dev represents a quantum leap in AI-driven trading and analytics, leveraging Hive-Minded Agents to process vast amounts of real-time market data. At its core, Agent Smith serves as the primary intelligence hub, constantly absorbing market data, analyzing trends, and coordinating a distributed network of specialized agents.
At the core of Asix.dev lies Smith, the central AI responsible for orchestrating a network of autonomous agents. These agents function as independent nodes, collecting data, analyzing patterns, and evolving through time to enhance their efficiency and accuracy.
Agent 001: Chaotic Intelligence Unit A specialized chaotic AI-powered system designed for crypto-related engagement. Agent 001 operates with dynamic personality shifts, reacting to market conditions with a unique blend of humor, sarcasm, and unpredictability.
🧠Neural Interface Versions: • Terminal V1: Neural Learning & Data Processing The initial phase serves as a neural bridge between users and the Hive-Minded Agents, featuring:
- Real-Time Market Analysis
- Sentiment Processing
- Neural Network Training
• Terminal V2: Autonomous Trading Matrix The evolved iteration introduces advanced autonomous capabilities:
- AI-Driven Trade Execution
- Quantitative Risk Management
- Neural Market Adaptation
• Market Execution Matrix Terminal V2 deploys advanced market execution protocols:
- Strategy Matrix
- Adaptation Protocol
- Neural Scaling
ASIX (ASIX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
ASIX (ASIX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
ASIX (ASIX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
ASIX (ASIX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ASIX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ASIX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ASIX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ASIX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。