Ash Token 価格(ASH)
Ash Token（ASH）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ASH から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ash Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 124.86 USD
です- Ash Token 1日内の価格変動率は +3.28%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ASH から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ASH 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ash Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Ash Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Ash Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Ash Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.28%
|30日
|$ 0
|+11.55%
|60日
|$ 0
|+8.37%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Ash Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.24%
+3.28%
+11.15%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"There are between 2 million and 10 million living species on our planet today. Between 10,000 and 100,000 are becoming extinct each year, mostly due to human-induced changes to the environment. The area of primary forest worldwide has decreased by over 80 million hectares since 1990, a surface with the approximate combined area of Germany and France. 91% of the world’s human and animal population is exposed to unhealthy levels of pollution. If the rate of global warming, primarily caused by human-induced emissions of heat-trapping gasses, continues to rise along its current trajectory by the end of the century, we could very well be struggling to survive in a world raked by intense hurricanes, alternating droughts and floods, and cut-throat competition for food, water, and natural resources. The ASH Token is a platform for funding sustainable business initiatives that aim to eliminate pollution from the global environment and drive the adoption of cleaner energy sources. It is a governance and utility token that empowers holders to decide how the funds raised from the token sale and transaction fees are used to fund environmentally conscious companies and technologies that have a global impact. The ASH Token is owned by the entity called the Ash Environmental DAO, which is registered in the State of Wyoming, USA with ID number 2021-001064366. The DAO is a network of ASH Token holders with no central governing body, but a set of rules encoded on the blockchain. Companies with green technologies which get funded by the ASH Token will be required to distribute 10-20% of their net profit to the token holders by buying back equivalent amounts of tokens and holding for 5-years"
