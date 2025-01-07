ArtMeta 価格($MART)
ArtMeta（$MART）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00350412 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。$MART から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ArtMeta 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 10.35 USD
です- ArtMeta 1日内の価格変動率は +1.47%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで $MART から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $MART 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ArtMeta から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における ArtMeta から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004862362 です。
過去60日間における ArtMeta から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000719269 です。
過去90日間における ArtMeta から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.000474748610029587 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.47%
|30日
|$ -0.0004862362
|-13.87%
|60日
|$ -0.0000719269
|-2.05%
|90日
|$ +0.000474748610029587
|+15.67%
ArtMeta の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.04%
+1.47%
+9.27%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
ArtMeta provides ultimate access to the realm of fine art, connecting premier galleries and their artists with collectors in a visionary, beautifully rendered digital universe, providing a unique new paradigm for displaying and selling art. More than a metaverse, ArtMeta brings worlds together as a full service design and development platform, blockchain and NFT resource for the fine art world. Through ArtMeta's traditional ecosystem partners in fine art logistics, custody providers, insurance companies and banks, we are a trusted fine art resource for the crypto consumer. ArtMeta's $MART token utility unites the world of fine art with the blockchain, creating a viable digital economy to support artists in perpetuity. Art enthusiasts will be able to experience fine art in a new, immersive way, participate in ArtMeta hosted events and high end exhibitions, as well as purchase extremely rare NFT based artwork directly from world class art galleries and artists. Roger Haas is ArtMeta's Co-Founder and CEO. In 2005 Roger founded Haas & Fischer Gallery in Zurich. The gallery participated in the world’s leading art fairs: The Armory Show New York, FIAC Paris, Artissima Milano, and MACO Mexico. In 2020, Roger was also the acting director of the Art Stations Foundation in Switzerland. Jonathan Delachaux, a critically acclaimed and award winning artist who has shown at the world’s leading art fairs, is ArtMeta's Artistic Director. His hyper-realistic style of work is mainly focused on painting the everyday life of three imaginary characters and creating a world for them. Cem Kulac is ArtMeta's Co-Founder and COO. A serial entrepreneur and consultant with over 15 years of expertise in program management for digitization and agile transformation of entire organizations. Cem led the growth of the biggest Agile communities in Switzerland: Lean Agile Scrum Switzerland, and Agile HR Switzerland.
