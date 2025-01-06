Artery 価格(ARTR)
Artery（ARTR）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.19 USD です。ARTR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Artery 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.19K USD
です- Artery 1日内の価格変動率は -2.49%
です- 循環供給量は 404.00 USD です
MEXCで ARTR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ARTR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Artery から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Artery から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Artery から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Artery から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.49%
|30日
|$ 0
|-7.15%
|60日
|$ 0
|-37.57%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Artery の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-2.68%
-2.49%
-0.14%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Artery Network is a project launched on its own blockchain (Artery Blockchain) on October 18, 2020. Its main task is to provide the market with tools to improve the data safety on the Internet. So, for example, at the project start a mobile application with the same name was released with Artery Storage and Artery VPN products.Their work is ensured by members of the Artery Network, who allocate resources such as disk space and Internet connection in the same application, in the Artery Node product. Network participants who provide the resources of their devices receive a reward in ARTR project coins depending on the amount of allocated resources. There exists also the Artery Network computer application, which was originally intended for block validation. Finally, from early 2021 the team of developers began to implement the Artery Storage and Artery VPN products, as well as the ability to allocate the resources of personal computers to increase the volume of decentralized storage and the bandwidth of Artery VPN. As of June 2021, products for computer application have successfully passed testing and are ready for release. The ultimate goal of the products is, in addition to providing them to private users, also adapting them for B2B sector. This will result in B2B sector using all the resources of the network, thus providing network members with constant rewards. The total issue of coins is 4.000.000.000 ARTR. The issue term is approximately 10 years. Coins are mined by means of delegating them. Delegation helps to ensure the coin with liquidity, as well as to support other network participants in becoming validators, thus strengthening the Artery Blockchain. So, for example, as of June 2021, 93% of ARTRs are in delegation. This shows that almost all coins are frozen and not traded on the stock exchange, thus strengthening the coin's rate. Depending on the number of frozen (delegated) coins, a reward is paid to the user, in that way new coins appear on the market. Delegation fees are listed in the WhitePaper of the project. In order to avoid inflation, periods of decreasing remuneration to delegators were undertaken, the first of which took place on April 18, 2021. During the first 7 months of the project, the ARTR rate increased 14 times from $ 0.11 to $ 1.4 (as of June 5, 2021). The key objective of the project is to win the leading position in providing decentralized solutions for both individual users and B2B market.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ARTR を AUD に
A$--
|1 ARTR を GBP に
￡--
|1 ARTR を EUR に
€--
|1 ARTR を USD に
$--
|1 ARTR を MYR に
RM--
|1 ARTR を TRY に
₺--
|1 ARTR を JPY に
¥--
|1 ARTR を RUB に
₽--
|1 ARTR を INR に
₹--
|1 ARTR を IDR に
Rp--
|1 ARTR を PHP に
₱--
|1 ARTR を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 ARTR を BRL に
R$--
|1 ARTR を CAD に
C$--
|1 ARTR を BDT に
৳--
|1 ARTR を NGN に
₦--
|1 ARTR を UAH に
₴--
|1 ARTR を VES に
Bs--
|1 ARTR を PKR に
Rs--
|1 ARTR を KZT に
₸--
|1 ARTR を THB に
฿--
|1 ARTR を TWD に
NT$--
|1 ARTR を CHF に
Fr--
|1 ARTR を HKD に
HK$--
|1 ARTR を MAD に
.د.م--