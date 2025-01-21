ARQx AI 価格(ARQX)
ARQx AI（ARQX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0010904 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ARQX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ARQx AI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.22K USD
です- ARQx AI 1日内の価格変動率は +1.13%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ARQX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ARQX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ARQx AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における ARQx AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000414722 です。
過去60日間における ARQx AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002943958 です。
過去90日間における ARQx AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002193302294373672 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.13%
|30日
|$ -0.0000414722
|-3.80%
|60日
|$ -0.0002943958
|-26.99%
|90日
|$ -0.0002193302294373672
|-16.74%
ARQx AI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.14%
+1.13%
-6.99%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
ARQx ($ARQX) & its consumer-focused AI mobile app have the potential to revolutionize how jewelry & luxury is created the world over. The ARQ Jewelry app, the first of its kind, enables anyone on earth to instantly design & build professional-level jewelry in seconds (available for both iOS and Android). By leveraging artificial intelligence, ARQx democratizes the design process, challenging a $350 billion dollar (2023) centralized industry. AI is set to disrupt over 300 million full-time jobs in the next decade, and the world of luxury is right in its cross-hairs. Token Utility: The ARQ Jewelry platform is powered by the $ARQX token, which allows each user to design new jewelry dozens of times a day. The more jewelry designed, the more token usage (in-app AI gas). The app also includes a buy-back & burn tax on ALL jewelry purchases... forcing increased buying pressure on the open market token as ARQx scales its user base & sales. Mass Adoption Ready: ARQx is built for ease-of-use by the combined audience of mainstream non-web3 & web3 alike. Traditional users can easily convert their fiat funds in-app into the token - without the hurdles of a legacy web3 user experience, creating an effortless USD to ARQX onramp. Huge mass adoption potential in a lucrative industry enables massive upside for this new AI luxury market.
