ARQx AI ( ARQX ) とは何か

ARQx ($ARQX) & its consumer-focused AI mobile app have the potential to revolutionize how jewelry & luxury is created the world over. The ARQ Jewelry app, the first of its kind, enables anyone on earth to instantly design & build professional-level jewelry in seconds (available for both iOS and Android). By leveraging artificial intelligence, ARQx democratizes the design process, challenging a $350 billion dollar (2023) centralized industry. AI is set to disrupt over 300 million full-time jobs in the next decade, and the world of luxury is right in its cross-hairs. Token Utility: The ARQ Jewelry platform is powered by the $ARQX token, which allows each user to design new jewelry dozens of times a day. The more jewelry designed, the more token usage (in-app AI gas). The app also includes a buy-back & burn tax on ALL jewelry purchases... forcing increased buying pressure on the open market token as ARQx scales its user base & sales. Mass Adoption Ready: ARQx is built for ease-of-use by the combined audience of mainstream non-web3 & web3 alike. Traditional users can easily convert their fiat funds in-app into the token - without the hurdles of a legacy web3 user experience, creating an effortless USD to ARQX onramp. Huge mass adoption potential in a lucrative industry enables massive upside for this new AI luxury market.

ARQx AI（ARQX）素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト