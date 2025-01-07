AraFi 価格(ARA)
AraFi（ARA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.353009 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ARA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な AraFi 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 45.14 USD
です- AraFi 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ARA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ARA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の AraFi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における AraFi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1018998956 です。
過去60日間における AraFi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.2122318348 です。
過去90日間における AraFi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.1018998956
|-28.86%
|60日
|$ -0.2122318348
|-60.12%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
AraFi の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
AraFi is a sophisticated omnichain governance aggregator designed to optimize the potential returns and governance capabilities of DeFi stakeholders, promoting financial security, stability and scalability. The platform offers the opportunity to combine governance authority and maximize rewards through the liquid staking of locked/vote escrow tokens from various chains and protocols. These features enhance the liquidity of veTokens, which otherwise may not be easily tradable on their respective native chains. Using Ulysses the ability to enhance veToken liquidity will translate into a wider access to yield opportunities across multiple chains, not just the ones native to the veTokens. Incentives are offered for users to delegate their voting power to protocol governed pairs, allowing fractal and locked ARA holders to participate in the decision-making processes concerning significant protocol improvements and proposals. The protocol will utilize a rolling governance function to effectively scale with its user base and accumulated governance assets. This approach guarantees a just and democratic governance system that reflects the shared interests of a growing community. With the goal of maximizing liquidity and rewards for its users, while also consolidating governance under the ARA token, ARA aims to become the dominant Layer 2 governance hub for projects utilizing veTokens. This ambition empowers us to broaden our horizons, allowing for integration with a multitude of participants within the ecosystem. In doing so, we aim to generate substantial value not only for our token holders, but also for the broader Maiadao and Metis ecosystem.
