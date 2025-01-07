Aqua Goat 価格(AQUAGOAT)
Aqua Goat（AQUAGOAT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。AQUAGOAT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Aqua Goat 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 199.80 USD
です- Aqua Goat 1日内の価格変動率は +2.91%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで AQUAGOAT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な AQUAGOAT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Aqua Goat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Aqua Goat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Aqua Goat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Aqua Goat から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.91%
|30日
|$ 0
|+19.80%
|60日
|$ 0
|+82.02%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Aqua Goat の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.17%
+2.91%
+13.68%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
AquaGoat is a decentralized frictionless yield-generation utility eco-token. The token operates on an automated liquidity-locking and self-staking direct distribution protocol, providing safe, secure and hassle-free transactions and yield-generation for all holders. AquaGoat is the native utility token of the AquaGoat.Finance ecosystem and will be used for: Network donation pooling and staking E-commerce integration for use in material purchases NFT marketplace transactions APO-yield farming and staking AquaGoat Crypto-Asset exchange Recognizing the harmful impacts of cryptocurrency mining on the environment, AquaGoat focusses on ecological conversation efforts, helping to offset, mitigate, and potentially reverse the damage done by humans and conventional mining processes of the past, all while generating income for network participants. Tokenomics AquaGoat launched with a maximum total supply of 100 Quadrillion on genesis, with 40% of the supply sent to a burn wallet as a deflationary force on the token. Every transaction with AquaGoat incurs a 4% fee - 50% is locked in liquidity, 30% is directly distributed to all holders, and the remaining 20% is burned. With the total amount burned growing over time, the amount of available supply and yield generated decreases as the burn rate increases, forcing currency appreciation and asset-value protection. Background AquaGoat was stealth-launched by an Australian developer on April 7, 2021. Since its inception, an international development team was formed out of investors from the community. Continuing with the community-driven aspect, the development team aims for community involvement and maintains full transparency for the project, holding polls and discussions with the community for key decisions with the project, culminating with a community-led decision to pursue ocean rehabilitation efforts with The Ocean Clean Up. The development team comes from a diverse background of established positions in different sectors and respectable companies, providing their expertise and experience for the mutual benefit of the project and holders. Within 4 days, AquaGoat has attained a strong cult-following, growing to a network of over 1600 holders, with over 1000 members in the community Telegram, and countless others on connected social media pages. AquaGoat's long term goal is to establish itself as an industry leader in the emerging Decentralized Finance sector, focusing on ecological conservation efforts to reduce the man-induced effects of global climate change, while providing economic empowerment for all through an appreciating decentralized yield-generating cryptocurrency.
