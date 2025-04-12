Apertum 価格(APTM)
Apertum（APTM）の本日のライブ価格は 1.9 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 5.12M USD です。APTM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Apertum 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Apertum 1日内の価格変動率は -1.79%
です- 循環供給量は 2.69M USD です
MEXCで APTM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な APTM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Apertum から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.034871228051921 です。
過去30日間における Apertum から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Apertum から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Apertum から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.034871228051921
|-1.79%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Apertum の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.14%
-1.79%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Apertum is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche, designed to support scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) with a strong focus on long-term sustainability. The network leverages the Avalanche consensus protocol, ensuring high throughput and low-latency transaction finality. Apertum also incorporates an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible architecture, enabling seamless interoperability with Ethereum-based projects and the migration of decentralized applications (dApps) to its platform. The core of the Apertum ecosystem is driven by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing the community to actively participate in protocol governance. This DAO-driven approach ensures that key decisions regarding the platform’s development, upgrades, and ecosystem management are made collaboratively, prioritizing the needs of the users and developers within the network. Apertum’s deflationary model is a key feature that distinguishes it from many other blockchains. Transaction fees are partially burned, reducing the overall supply of APTM tokens over time. This deflationary mechanism helps to increase the scarcity of the token, contributing to its value retention and long-term sustainability. The network has a capped total supply of 2.1 billion APTM tokens, with 2 billion tokens mined through periodic halvings, ensuring predictable and controlled inflation. Since its launch on January 30, 2025, Apertum has seen significant adoption. By Q1 2025, the network surpassed 25,000 unique wallet addresses. The combined trading volume across centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) exceeded $2 million per day, a clear indication of growing market interest and liquidity. Additionally, several memecoins launched on the Apertum blockchain have seen liquidity surpassing $200,000, demonstrating the platform’s potential for diverse use cases, including community-driven projects. The Apertum network also supports smart contract deployment, empowering developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across a range of sectors, including finance, gaming, and social platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Apertum aims to provide a reliable platform for the next generation of digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Looking ahead, Apertum is committed to expanding its ecosystem and improving the interoperability with other blockchain networks. Future upgrades will focus on enhancing transaction throughput, expanding support for cross-chain operations, and further developing the DAO governance model to empower the community. In summary, Apertum is a scalable, secure, and community-driven Layer 1 blockchain designed to foster innovation in decentralized applications while ensuring long-term sustainability through a deflationary token model.
|1 APTM を VND に
₫48,717.9
|1 APTM を AUD に
A$3.021
|1 APTM を GBP に
￡1.444
|1 APTM を EUR に
€1.672
|1 APTM を USD に
$1.9
|1 APTM を MYR に
RM8.398
|1 APTM を TRY に
₺72.314
|1 APTM を JPY に
¥273.41
|1 APTM を RUB に
₽158.118
|1 APTM を INR に
₹163.628
|1 APTM を IDR に
Rp31,666.654
|1 APTM を KRW に
₩2,702.693
|1 APTM を PHP に
₱108.243
|1 APTM を EGP に
￡E.97.527
|1 APTM を BRL に
R$11.172
|1 APTM を CAD に
C$2.622
|1 APTM を BDT に
৳230.907
|1 APTM を NGN に
₦3,035.136
|1 APTM を UAH に
₴78.66
|1 APTM を VES に
Bs134.9
|1 APTM を PKR に
Rs532.798
|1 APTM を KZT に
₸981.901
|1 APTM を THB に
฿63.612
|1 APTM を TWD に
NT$61.465
|1 APTM を AED に
د.إ6.973
|1 APTM を CHF に
Fr1.539
|1 APTM を HKD に
HK$14.725
|1 APTM を MAD に
.د.م17.67
|1 APTM を MXN に
$38.532