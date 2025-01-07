Ankr Staked BNB 価格(ANKRBNB)
Ankr Staked BNB（ANKRBNB）の本日のライブ価格は 792.97 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ANKRBNB から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ankr Staked BNB 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 160.47K USD
です- Ankr Staked BNB 1日内の価格変動率は +3.51%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ANKRBNB から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ANKRBNB 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ankr Staked BNB から USD への価格変動率は $ +26.91 です。
過去30日間における Ankr Staked BNB から USD への価格変動率は $ -24.0096249570 です。
過去60日間における Ankr Staked BNB から USD への価格変動率は $ +168.7026229660 です。
過去90日間における Ankr Staked BNB から USD への価格変動率は $ +161.2538400618077 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +26.91
|+3.51%
|30日
|$ -24.0096249570
|-3.02%
|60日
|$ +168.7026229660
|+21.27%
|90日
|$ +161.2538400618077
|+25.53%
Ankr Staked BNB の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.28%
+3.51%
+3.94%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What and why is Binance Liquid Staking? Instant Liquidity Using Ankr Staking is the best way to stake BNB as you can access instant liquidity in the form of the ankrBNB token. Avoiding locking your tokens up with the BNB Chain network is a big advantage — it allows you to use the value of your staked tokens to earn multiple layers of rewards on DeFi platforms and multiply your ROI potential. As Liquid Staking solves the capital inefficiency problem of (Nominated) Proof-of-stake networks, it offers a way to earn additional rewards on your staked BNB, enabling new yield farming strategies, arbitrage trading, lending, and more will all be possible using the value of your staked assets. ankrBNB is a reward-bearing token, meaning that the fair value of 1 ankrBNB token vs. BNB increases over time as staking rewards accumulate. No technical knowledge is required Receive an easier staking experience with no technical knowledge necessary. Liquid Staking makes staking as easy as a swap: exchange your BNB for the reward-bearning ankrBNB token. Enhanced decentralization Our BNB Liquid Staking will not use only Ankr validator nodes to stake the BNB from users. Ankr Staking will select several suitable and reliable BNB Chain validators, making BNB Liquid Staking as decentralized as possible. This means that Ankr will not contribute to giving any party more influence over the BNB Chain network as the BNB will be spread over a wide variety of nodes. Ultimately, the goal is to have Ankr governance decide on the target allocation to different validator nodes. Contribute to the security of the BNB Chain network Staking with BNB Liquid Staking allows you to play an important role in boosting the network’s security as a whole. Ankr’s BNB staking system distributes staked tokens intelligently across the BNB Chain ecosystem to help the network achieve optimal decentralization. Diversity and decentralization of active validators both ensure the network remains as secure as possible.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ANKRBNB を AUD に
A$1,268.752
|1 ANKRBNB を GBP に
￡626.4463
|1 ANKRBNB を EUR に
€761.2512
|1 ANKRBNB を USD に
$792.97
|1 ANKRBNB を MYR に
RM3,576.2947
|1 ANKRBNB を TRY に
₺27,999.7707
|1 ANKRBNB を JPY に
¥124,987.9314
|1 ANKRBNB を RUB に
₽85,244.275
|1 ANKRBNB を INR に
₹67,989.2478
|1 ANKRBNB を IDR に
Rp12,789,836.9191
|1 ANKRBNB を PHP に
₱46,047.7679
|1 ANKRBNB を EGP に
￡E.40,163.9305
|1 ANKRBNB を BRL に
R$4,852.9764
|1 ANKRBNB を CAD に
C$1,133.9471
|1 ANKRBNB を BDT に
৳96,433.0817
|1 ANKRBNB を NGN に
₦1,225,606.5023
|1 ANKRBNB を UAH に
₴33,534.7013
|1 ANKRBNB を VES に
Bs41,234.44
|1 ANKRBNB を PKR に
Rs221,127.6142
|1 ANKRBNB を KZT に
₸419,560.427
|1 ANKRBNB を THB に
฿27,444.6917
|1 ANKRBNB を TWD に
NT$25,985.6269
|1 ANKRBNB を CHF に
Fr713.673
|1 ANKRBNB を HKD に
HK$6,161.3769
|1 ANKRBNB を MAD に
.د.م7,929.7