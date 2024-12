Amino ( $AMO ) とは何か

Amino Rewards is a cutting-edge, tokenized customer loyalty program designed to encourage and reward a healthier lifestyle. Amino Rewards is a cutting-edge, tokenized customer loyalty program designed to encourage and reward a healthier lifestyle. As an Amino member, you gain access to a world of exclusive benefits, including the ability to earn $AMO rewards while improving your health. Best of all, membership is completely free! Your membership provides full access to the Amino Rewards ecosystem, including Amino Move, where you can earn rewards for fitness activities, Amino Shop, offering cashback and exclusive deals from our retail partners, and the Amino Catalog, where you can redeem your well-earned rewards.

