ALTAVA 価格(TAVA)
ALTAVA（TAVA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02234746 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。TAVA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ALTAVA 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.73M USD
です- ALTAVA 1日内の価格変動率は +2.51%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで TAVA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TAVA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ALTAVA から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00054717 です。
過去30日間における ALTAVA から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0046916011 です。
過去60日間における ALTAVA から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003579861 です。
過去90日間における ALTAVA から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.002053850427972105 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00054717
|+2.51%
|30日
|$ -0.0046916011
|-20.99%
|60日
|$ -0.0003579861
|-1.60%
|90日
|$ -0.002053850427972105
|-8.41%
ALTAVA の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.04%
+2.51%
+5.37%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
ALTAVA GROUP is a Singapore-based company with a strong operating presence in South Korea. We build bespoke brand experiences that enrich the evolving World of Expressions in the metaverse and beyond, working across physical and virtual worlds and providing a seamless bridge for both consumers and brands. We have created ALTAVA Worlds of You, a gamified social commerce platform for luxury fashion, to enable multiple expressions of self in the metaverse - to discover, curate, and play. ALTAVA MARKET is an extension of ALTAVA Worlds of You, where consumers can shop, curate, and collect Worlds of Expressions in the form of NFTs for use in the metaverse. ALTAVA is the metaverse of fashion brands, as the luxury-good-gamified- social and e-commerce platform. It brings culture-defining brands into the metaverse through it virtual platforms and access to others. ALTAVA GROUP has built a formidable line of partnerships with the world’s most prestigious fashion brands including PRADA, Burberry, Armani, Bulgari, Balmain, Thom Browne, A.P.C., Moncler, Christopher Kane, Gentle Monster, Miu miu, Sandro, Fabrizio Viti, Maje, Alexa Chung, and many more. 1- ALTAVA Worlds of You: ALTAVA Worlds of You is our gamified social commerce platform for luxury fashion. We believe that people are more than one thing. Self expression and style should never be limited by society, physicality or otherwise. The ALTAVA digital destination exists to enable multiple expressions of self in the metaverse so that people can discover, curate, and play with Worlds of You. 2- ALTAVA Market: ALTAVA Market is where users can buy and trade exclusive premium luxury fashion NFTs and virtual collectibles as either primary or secondary purchases. On the primary market, we will host private auctions on a regular basis where new NFTs are initially released. On the secondary or resale market, purchasers can buy and sell their personally-owned fashion NFTs.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 TAVA を AUD に
A$0.035755936
|1 TAVA を GBP に
￡0.0176544934
|1 TAVA を EUR に
€0.0214535616
|1 TAVA を USD に
$0.02234746
|1 TAVA を MYR に
RM0.1007870446
|1 TAVA を TRY に
₺0.7893122872
|1 TAVA を JPY に
¥3.520842323
|1 TAVA を RUB に
₽2.4021284754
|1 TAVA を INR に
₹1.9154007966
|1 TAVA を IDR に
Rp360.4428527638
|1 TAVA を PHP に
₱1.2974935276
|1 TAVA を EGP に
￡E.1.1316753744
|1 TAVA を BRL に
R$0.136319506
|1 TAVA を CAD に
C$0.0319568678
|1 TAVA を BDT に
৳2.7176746106
|1 TAVA を NGN に
₦34.5400107014
|1 TAVA を UAH に
₴0.9450740834
|1 TAVA を VES に
Bs1.16206792
|1 TAVA を PKR に
Rs6.2318126956
|1 TAVA を KZT に
₸11.824041086
|1 TAVA を THB に
฿0.773222116
|1 TAVA を TWD に
NT$0.7321027896
|1 TAVA を CHF に
Fr0.020112714
|1 TAVA を HKD に
HK$0.1736397642
|1 TAVA を MAD に
.د.م0.2234746