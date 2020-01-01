Alpha Radar AI (ARBOT) トケノミクス
What is the project about?
Alpha Radar AI (arbot) is an AI-powered Telegram bot that automatically identifies potential alpha from hundreds, thousands of new projects every day. The bot screens and accurately identifies potential projects 24/7, making it the #1 assistant for both experienced crypto investors and newcomers in finding potential investment opportunities!
What makes your project unique?
- Alpha Radar Bot tirelessly searches for and analyzes projects 24/7, something that human researchers cannot achieve
- The bot extensively search through multiple data sources (eg. X, blockchain explorer, audit report, community activeness) making it easy to identify abundant new projects before they are well-known.
- The Bot is powered by AI model that is trained with abundant project data, and can identify signals of a project becoming alpha at the very beginning.
History of your project.
Alpha Radar AI team composed of experienced data scientists, AI experts and cryptocurrency experts. With years of dedication in the Fintech, the team have achieved remarkable success in the web 2.0 Fintech area with solid capabilities in quantitative trading, platform development, data analysis, and more.
What’s next for your project?
After the successful bot launch, we'll continue to build the "Alpha Radar Universe": $ARBOT: holders can enjoy staking rewards, unlock advanced trading features and boost potential alpha candidate they desire AI & data: our core strength to detect alpha through data collection, and our AI determine accurate alpha score Alpha tools: Include alpha new liquidity scanner, alpha radar bot and Alpha Sniper
What can your token be used for?
- receive staking rewards from tax revenue and subscription fee
- boost projects on alpha list and reap rewards upon attainment of genuine alpha
- unlock sniper function (similar to Unibot, banana gun)
Alpha Radar AI (ARBOT) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Alpha Radar AI (ARBOT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ARBOT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ARBOT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ARBOT のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ARBOT トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
