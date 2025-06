Alpha City (AMETA) 情報

Alpha City is a blockchain-powered virtual world moved to the BASE network and developed using Unreal Engine 5. It allows users to explore, create, and monetize content in a high-quality, graphically rich metaverse environment. Players can purchase Alpha Lands, build custom homes or businesses, and engage with a social-business lifestyle metaverse designed for immersive and interactive experiences. The project integrates NFT-based land ownership, customizable structures, and an economy driven by ALPHA tokens.