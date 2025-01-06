Alman 価格(ALMAN)
Alman（ALMAN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 14.06K USD です。ALMAN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Alman 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 498.05 USD
です- Alman 1日内の価格変動率は -6.11%
です- 循環供給量は 999.80M USD です
MEXCで ALMAN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ALMAN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Alman から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Alman から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Alman から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Alman から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-6.11%
|30日
|$ 0
|-33.66%
|60日
|$ 0
|+5.66%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Alman の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.43%
-6.11%
+0.03%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Alman is a cryptocurrency project built on the Solana blockchain, and it aims to create a multi-faceted brand around its token with a strong focus on community and charitable giving. Here’s a breakdown of its key aspects and vision: Vision and Goals Brand Development: Alman isn't just about creating a token; it's about building a recognizable brand. The project plans to establish a presence across various digital platforms, including: Online Store: An e-commerce platform where users can purchase goods and services. The profits generated will support charitable causes. Spotify and Music Content: A Spotify account featuring original music, with the goal of leveraging the token’s branding to gain traction and grow the community. YouTube and Entertainment: A YouTube channel and other entertainment accounts to engage the audience through content, further solidifying the brand’s presence. Charitable Focus: All profits generated from these platforms will be donated to charity. This philanthropic angle is central to Alman’s mission, emphasizing social responsibility and community support. Community Building: Alman aims to build the largest crypto community in Germany. This involves extensive marketing strategies, including guerrilla and viral tactics, to onboard new holders and enthusiasts. The emphasis is on grassroots engagement and creating a strong, active community around the token. Marketing and Outreach Guerrilla Marketing: The project plans to use unconventional marketing strategies to create buzz and attract attention. This could involve street art, viral social media campaigns, and other creative approaches to reach potential users in Germany. Viral Campaigns: Leveraging the power of social media and online platforms to create viral content that promotes the Alman token and its associated brand. This could involve engaging challenges, memes, and collaborations with influencers. Technical and Community Aspects Solana Blockchain: Alman operates on the Solana blockchain, known for its high performance and low transaction costs. This choice of blockchain is intended to support the scalability and efficiency of the project. Community Engagement: Building a strong community is a core focus, and the project will likely involve regular updates, community events, and interactive content to keep users engaged and invested in the token. Overall, Alman aims to create a vibrant ecosystem around its token, blending entertainment, e-commerce, and philanthropy to build a brand with a strong community impact.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ALMAN を AUD に
A$--
|1 ALMAN を GBP に
￡--
|1 ALMAN を EUR に
€--
|1 ALMAN を USD に
$--
|1 ALMAN を MYR に
RM--
|1 ALMAN を TRY に
₺--
|1 ALMAN を JPY に
¥--
|1 ALMAN を RUB に
₽--
|1 ALMAN を INR に
₹--
|1 ALMAN を IDR に
Rp--
|1 ALMAN を PHP に
₱--
|1 ALMAN を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 ALMAN を BRL に
R$--
|1 ALMAN を CAD に
C$--
|1 ALMAN を BDT に
৳--
|1 ALMAN を NGN に
₦--
|1 ALMAN を UAH に
₴--
|1 ALMAN を VES に
Bs--
|1 ALMAN を PKR に
Rs--
|1 ALMAN を KZT に
₸--
|1 ALMAN を THB に
฿--
|1 ALMAN を TWD に
NT$--
|1 ALMAN を CHF に
Fr--
|1 ALMAN を HKD に
HK$--
|1 ALMAN を MAD に
.د.م--