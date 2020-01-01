Akitavax (AKITAX) トケノミクス
Akitavax (AKITAX) 情報
Akitavax is a community driven meme based cryptocurrency project that takes different approach on technologies served from other meme coins. Akitavax is not created as a common meme token project all critical decisions about the project are made by the founders, but it is created as a community meme token project that aims to involve all the enthusiasts to contribute in our social and artistic movement.
To implement this project, the token named $AKITAX is minted in line with the community driven strategy. This token is running on Avalanche Network. The reliabillity of the Avalanche Network was the most important reason for this token to be minted on this network. At the same time, the fact that the network is fast, low-cost and eco-friendly turned out to be a huge advantage. As a token that is created with zeitgeist of a Decentralized Finance (DEFI) era, Akitavax is designed to present many technologies on its interface and to adapt quickly to new technologies. The first intention of Akitavax is to be the premier community token and symbol of The Avalanche Ecosystem. Another purpose of Akitavax is to bring the Akita breed to the point it deserves among other meme tokens. Also, Akitavax set out to be the fairest and the most transparent meme token on The Avalanche Network. Even though the developer team has set the initial course for the project, Akitavax community members will play an integral role in shaping the token’s future journey. Akitavax is created via a fair launch with big part of community allocation, and it is intended that every Akitavax ecosystem component will be designed to involve AKITAX in some way, either directly (e.g. within the product) and indirectly (e.g. via a buy back and burn mechanism).
Akitavax (AKITAX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Akitavax (AKITAX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Akitavax (AKITAX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Akitavax (AKITAX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AKITAX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AKITAX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
AKITAX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AKITAX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
AKITAX 価格予測
AKITAX の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の AKITAX 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。