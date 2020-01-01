AIXexchange (AIX) トケノミクス
AIXexchange (AIX) 情報
AIX is a decentralized platform based on a distributed ledger and set to build an infrastructure for AI corpus corroboration and value exchange. The platform focuses on empowering data creators, AI training organizations and developer communities to build a sustainable, fair and efficient data economy network. In the current explosion of AI technology, corpus data is gradually becoming the new “digital oil”. However, the opaque source of training data, the difficulty of intellectual property rights, and the damage to the rights and interests of creators have become more and more prominent, and AIX provides a mechanism to confirm the rights of data contributors through blockchain technology, provides credible data for AI model training, and forms a complete value closed loop and incentive system. 2. Market pain points and opportunities
- AI centralization risk: the current big model in the hands of a few giants, closed data sources, algorithms can not be verified, the formation of technology monopoly.
- Model Collapse: Continuous use of AI-generated content to train new models will lead to “Model Collapse” (Model Collapse), loss of diversity.
- Frequent intellectual property disputes: AI-generated content is suspected of infringing on the rights and interests of creators, and there is a lack of mechanisms to confirm rights and traceability.
- Lack of incentives for data contributors: A large amount of high-quality training corpus has not been reasonably labeled and realized. Market opportunity: According to Statista, the global AI training data market is expected to exceed $100 billion by 2028. The authorized high-quality data assets will become an important production factor in the new era of AI. AIX provides a complete mechanism of on-chain authorization, tokenization, trading and incentives, and possesses a first-mover advantage and a technical moat.
- AIX Solutions
- Corpus Corroboration Mechanism • Generate unique hash value for each original corpus or dataset after uploading to the platform. • Combined with timestamp, wallet address and semantic signature, the original authentication is completed. • The authenticated data is bound with a corpus token (DataToken), which can be used for subsequent tracing, transaction and incentive allocation.
- AI Token Pass System • Each creator, organization and community can issue its own AIxToken, which is tied to AIX with an anchored exchange rate. • All tokens are exchanged and settled in the open Token Pool. • Use automatic market making mechanism (AMM) to realize multilateral exchange (based on X*Y=K).
- AI Individuals and Data Value Network (DePIN) • Support users to create personalized AI models (based on LLM+RAG) • Each AI has its own exclusive Token account and corpus source • The data generated in the process of user interaction with AI forms a secondary annotation, which feeds the original corpus contributors and trainers' revenue.
- Open trading platform and incentive mechanism • AIX Swap: decentralized corpus token trading platform, supporting DataToken and AIX swaps. • Based on corpus access/call/training behaviors, automatically settles the revenue to the authorized address. • Support UGC corpus training community, through task collaboration, quality scoring, and algorithmic pricing to complete the revenue distribution.
AIXexchange (AIX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
AIXexchange (AIX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
AIXexchange (AIX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
AIXexchange (AIX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AIX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AIX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
AIX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AIX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。