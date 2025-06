AIVeronica by Virtuals (AIV) 情報

AIVeronica is the World’s First and Largest AI Game Master. AIVeronica isn’t just another AI agent - she is the architect of next-generation gaming. By fusing crowd-sourced gameplay data, adaptive deep learning, and token incentives, AIVeronica transforms static games into living, evolving universes where players and developers co-create the future acorss all game genres. Making Gaming Great Again together with AIVeronica!