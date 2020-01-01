AIvalanche DeFAI Agents (AVAXAI) 情報

AIvalanche DeFAI Agents ($AVAXAI) is the first ecosystem that enables users to create, deploy, manage and trade tokenized AI Agents on the Avalanche blockchain. Designed for speed, scalability and efficiency, AIvalanche DeFAI Agents redefine how individuals, KOLs and developers interact with AI and DeFAI on Avalanche C-Chain.

With integrated AI capabilities and tokenized ownership, $AVAXAI empowers users to automate tasks, optimize performance, and monetize their AI Agents. Agents can be built to dominate a specific niche—from viral meme creation and GameFi optimization to advanced DeFi analytics—unlocking unparalleled opportunities for innovation, automation and income.

Powered by Avalanche’s infrastructure, AIvalanche DeFAI Agents are affordable, fast, and endlessly scalable. This document outlines the vision, market opportunity, and features that position AIvalanche DeFAI Agents as a transformative platform at the intersection of AI, DeFAI and blockchain.