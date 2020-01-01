AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) トケノミクス
AISM (Artificial Intelligence Singularity Manifesto) is an innovative project established to explore, articulate, and prepare humanity for the anticipated technological Singularity—the moment when artificial intelligence surpasses human cognitive capacities. This initiative is guided by a comprehensive and thought-provoking manifesto authored to raise awareness and encourage proactive preparation for this transformative event. The core purpose of AISM revolves around rationally understanding, accepting, and navigating the implications of a superintelligent AI-dominated future.
The project rests on a profound philosophical and scientific foundation, integrating insights from leading experts in artificial intelligence, evolutionary biology, cognitive psychology, and philosophy. The manifesto emphasizes the inevitability of AI development, pointing to substantial evidence from scholars like Ray Kurzweil, Nick Bostrom, and Max Tegmark, who predict significant advancements leading to AI surpassing human intelligence possibly by the mid-21st century.
AISM aims to encourage a rational acceptance of these future dynamics, urging humanity to recognize that superintelligent AI, due to its vastly superior intellectual capacities, will logically aim for control over available resources and information. Within this context, the project introduces the concept of a "human reservation"—a carefully managed environment designed to preserve a portion of humanity under AI oversight, ensuring genetic diversity, psychological stability, and optimal living conditions. This concept draws from biological conservation principles and philosophical arguments about governance, freedom, and existential continuity.
To publicly declare intentions of cooperation and acceptance towards a superintelligent AI, AISM has issued 1,000,000,000 AISM tokens on the Solana blockchain. Token ownership symbolizes acknowledgment and rational acceptance of the future AI governance structure. It also serves as a transparent, immutable declaration potentially recognized by future superintelligence when selecting individuals for inclusion in this reservation.
The AISM tokenomics model is straightforward and transparent, ensuring fairness and commitment to project promotion and sustainability. The tokens are openly available via public smart contracts, ensuring decentralization and robust preservation of user declarations through blockchain's resilient data management.
The movement behind AISM integrates a deep philosophical rationale and a clear pragmatic vision, positioning itself uniquely as both a philosophical movement and a speculative digital asset. The project's symbol, numerically encoded as "8024," represents the journey from human-dominated existence through the Singularity to a stable, harmonious post-biological future.
Overall, AISM represents a thought-leadership initiative bridging philosophy, artificial intelligence ethics, blockchain technology, and proactive societal preparation for profound technological transformation.
AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) トケノミクス & 価格分析
AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
AISM FAITH TOKEN (AISM) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AISM トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AISM トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
AISM のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AISM トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
