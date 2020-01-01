AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) トケノミクス
AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) 情報
AIR3 is an autonomous AI Agent created by AIRewardrop to revolutionize how traders, investors and crypto enthusiasts interact with markets and communities. At its core, AIR3 constantly analyzes thousands of real-time data points from price feeds and on-chain metrics to social sentiment across X, Telegram and Discord and transforms that raw information into clear, actionable insights.
Every day AIR3 automatically posts market highlights on X, answers live questions in Telegram groups, and streams detailed technical analysis on Twitch and YouTube. Its voice is powered by advanced text-to-speech technology, and soon it will appear as a fully expressive Metahuman avatar in Unreal Engine 5, reacting to market moves in real time and guiding viewers through charts and news.
The $AIR3 token brings true utility to holders. By staking or burning tokens users unlock premium AI tools such as custom trading bots, extended message memory, priority access to on-chain alerts and direct interaction with the AI Agent inside their own Telegram or Discord servers. Free features include daily recap messages, basic sentiment scores and community polls. Premium features deliver deeper context, faster executions and personalized strategies.
A highlight of the ecosystem is the AI Master Trainer program. This gamified experience invites users to complete challenges, share feedback and participate in training tasks that sharpen AIR3’s algorithms. Top performers earn AIR3 tokens, whitelist spots for special airdrops and early access to upcoming releases. Every interaction makes AIR3 smarter and more responsive.
Looking ahead, AIR3 will expand across multiple blockchains, integrate real-time order execution and launch an AI-driven trading bot with transparent on-chain proof of each transaction. Socially, AIR3 will host live Q&A sessions, collaborate with influencers, and publish joint research reports. As the Metahuman avatar goes on tour across livestream platforms, viewers can expect immersive 3D experiences, interactive chart overlays and instant voice-driven trading commands.
In short, AIR3 combines cutting-edge AI, decentralized finance and community engagement into a single, evolving agent. It operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as both a market analyst and a friendly companion in the fast-moving world of crypto. Whether you are a casual observer, a professional trader or a developer building the next generation of DeFi apps, AIR3 brings intelligence, automation and human-like interaction to every step of your journey.
AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) トケノミクス & 価格分析
AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
AIR3 AIRewardrop (AIR3) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AIR3 トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AIR3 トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
AIR3 のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AIR3 トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
AIR3 価格予測
AIR3 の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の AIR3 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。