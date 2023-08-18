AICrew (AICR) トケノミクス
AICrew (AICR) 情報
What is the project about? AICrew is an innovative platform that aims to empower content creators and artists by providing a comprehensive suite of tools and a vibrant social ecosystem. With a focus on fostering creativity and enabling artistic expression, AICrew offers a collection of essential tools for various media formats, including images, videos, audio, and text. Moreover, AICrew has taken a unique step by introducing the Cyber Valkyries NFT Collection, which offers exclusive benefits to its owners and showcases the exceptional artistic potential of AI
What makes your project unique?
-
With the help of the smartest AI technology, AICrew has all the essential tools for media of image or video format - from generating and editing to upscaling
-
Ecosystem for creators Limitless features, extensions, and integrations for media creators to craft, visualize, refine, and publish their creations
- Mockup and template library
- Social channels for creators
- NFTs generators
- Image to printings
- Auto publishing
History of your project. AICrew published the whitepaper in 2022. The social media of AICrew was created on March, 2023 and started Marketing campaign then announced partnerships. The token was listed on August 18, 2023
What’s next for your project?
-
Product & Platform Enhancement: We'll release new features and continue to optimize our platform based on user feedback and technological advancements.
-
Community Expansion: We'll host a series of webinars, AMAs, and community events to educate potential users
What can your token be used for?
- Gain access to exclusive community events
- Gain access to AI ecosystem
- Staking for passive income
- Revenue sharing
AICrew (AICR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
AICrew (AICR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
AICrew (AICR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
AICrew (AICR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AICR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AICR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
AICR のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AICR トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
AICR 価格予測
AICR の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の AICR 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
