AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) トケノミクス

AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) 情報

AI Rocket is an AI-agent terminal designed to be the ultimate AI, ruling over other AIs in the crypto space. Daily alpha detection. Multi-lingual AI.

Here’s what makes AI ROCKET the ultimate degen toolkit:

  1. Alpha Detection: Predict the Future, Today Why wait for trends to blow up when you can see them forming?

What We Scrape: Twitter mentions, Telegram chatter, retweets, likes, and message spikes.

How We Detect: Advanced AI identifies patterns and highlights projects and narratives gaining traction.

The Edge: Spot trends 3-7 days ahead of the herd.

No more guessing. No more FOMO. You’re the one creating the FOMO.

  1. Due Diligence Tool: Analyze Like a Pro DYOR? We made it so easy, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

What We Track:

Website Traffic: Is the project gaining attention?

Telegram Engagement: Are members active, or is it just bot city?

Twitter Metrics: Growth in followers, mentions, and interaction rates.

Output: A consolidated, no-nonsense report detailing a project’s social momentum.

Whether you’re deciding to ape in or pass, this tool ensures you’re making data-driven moves.

  1. Daily Narratives: Stay Ahead of the Meta Narratives drive markets. Period. AI ROCKET keeps you at the forefront.

Sources:

Google Trends data.

Sector-specific market cap growth.

Keyword spikes across crypto platforms.

Output: Daily updates on emerging narratives and categories gaining traction.

Be the first to know when a sector like AI tokens or ZK-rollups starts popping. You won’t just ride the wave—you’ll lead it.

  1. Automated Social Exposure: Build Clout on Autopilot Why grind for engagement when you can automate it?

How It Works:

AI auto-replies to Twitter mentions with contextually relevant messages.

Boosts visibility and interaction while making you look like a pro.

The Result:

More engagement.

More followers.

More clout.

Your social presence will go from zero to hero without breaking a sweat.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/12722
Whitepaper：
https://ai-rocket.gitbook.io/docs

AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) トケノミクス & 価格分析

AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 1.26M
$ 1.26M$ 1.26M
総供給量：
$ 998.77M
$ 998.77M$ 998.77M
循環供給量：
$ 745.34M
$ 745.34M$ 745.34M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 1.69M
$ 1.69M$ 1.69M
史上最高値：
$ 0.02364412
$ 0.02364412$ 0.02364412
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0.0016896
$ 0.0016896$ 0.0016896

AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ROCKET トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

ROCKET トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

ROCKET のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ROCKET トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

ROCKET 価格予測

ROCKET の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ROCKET 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。