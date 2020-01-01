AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) トケノミクス
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) 情報
AI Rocket is an AI-agent terminal designed to be the ultimate AI, ruling over other AIs in the crypto space. Daily alpha detection. Multi-lingual AI.
Here’s what makes AI ROCKET the ultimate degen toolkit:
- Alpha Detection: Predict the Future, Today Why wait for trends to blow up when you can see them forming?
What We Scrape: Twitter mentions, Telegram chatter, retweets, likes, and message spikes.
How We Detect: Advanced AI identifies patterns and highlights projects and narratives gaining traction.
The Edge: Spot trends 3-7 days ahead of the herd.
No more guessing. No more FOMO. You’re the one creating the FOMO.
- Due Diligence Tool: Analyze Like a Pro DYOR? We made it so easy, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.
What We Track:
Website Traffic: Is the project gaining attention?
Telegram Engagement: Are members active, or is it just bot city?
Twitter Metrics: Growth in followers, mentions, and interaction rates.
Output: A consolidated, no-nonsense report detailing a project’s social momentum.
Whether you’re deciding to ape in or pass, this tool ensures you’re making data-driven moves.
- Daily Narratives: Stay Ahead of the Meta Narratives drive markets. Period. AI ROCKET keeps you at the forefront.
Sources:
Google Trends data.
Sector-specific market cap growth.
Keyword spikes across crypto platforms.
Output: Daily updates on emerging narratives and categories gaining traction.
Be the first to know when a sector like AI tokens or ZK-rollups starts popping. You won’t just ride the wave—you’ll lead it.
- Automated Social Exposure: Build Clout on Autopilot Why grind for engagement when you can automate it?
How It Works:
AI auto-replies to Twitter mentions with contextually relevant messages.
Boosts visibility and interaction while making you look like a pro.
The Result:
More engagement.
More followers.
More clout.
Your social presence will go from zero to hero without breaking a sweat.
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) トケノミクス & 価格分析
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
AI ROCKET by Virtuals (ROCKET) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ROCKET トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ROCKET トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ROCKET のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ROCKET トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ROCKET 価格予測
ROCKET の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ROCKET 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
