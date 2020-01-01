AI Market Compass (AIM) トケノミクス
AI Market Compass (AIM) 情報
Market Compass is an AI-driven search layer for Web3, utilizing AI and Big Data to analyze market sentiment and predict trends.
At launch, Market Compass gathers data from X (formerly Twitter) and web scraping using Commune AI's Subnet 17.
The Challenge of Early Identification of High-Potential Blockchain Technologies
In the fast-paced world of blockchain technologies, identifying high-potential projects at an early stage presents a significant challenge for investors. Market trends can shift rapidly, and distinguishing between fleeting fads and genuine innovations requires a deep understanding of the underlying technologies and market dynamics. At Market Compass, we recognize this challenge and are driven by the desire to provide investors with the tools and insights they need to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
Harnessing Collective Intelligence of Online Communities for Signal Detection
Online communities play a crucial role in shaping the narrative and direction of the blockchain industry. From social media platforms to discussion forums and messaging channels, these communities are hubs of collective intelligence, where valuable insights and signals can be gleaned from the conversations, opinions, and sentiments of participants. At Market Compass, we leverage advanced data gathering and analysis techniques to harness the collective intelligence of online communities for signal detection, enabling investors to uncover hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions.
AI Market Compass (AIM) トケノミクス & 価格分析
AI Market Compass (AIM) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
AI Market Compass (AIM) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
AI Market Compass (AIM) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される AIM トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
AIM トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
AIM のトケノミクスを理解したところで、AIM トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
AIM 価格予測
AIM の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の AIM 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。