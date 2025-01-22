Agritech 価格(AGT)
Agritech（AGT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01261808 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。AGT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Agritech 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.42K USD
です- Agritech 1日内の価格変動率は -1.44%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで AGT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な AGT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Agritech から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00018462889950728 です。
過去30日間における Agritech から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0006039189 です。
過去60日間における Agritech から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001560313 です。
過去90日間における Agritech から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00245909122726614 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00018462889950728
|-1.44%
|30日
|$ -0.0006039189
|-4.78%
|60日
|$ -0.0001560313
|-1.23%
|90日
|$ -0.00245909122726614
|-16.31%
Agritech の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.11%
-1.44%
-7.38%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? AGRITECH is a blockchain project aimed at addressing the global food security problem in the $15 trillion agriculture sector. It integrates agriculture, blockchain, Web3, and AI technology in a single platform. The project uses proprietary traceability and peer-to-peer marketplace technology to connect producers and suppliers with customers globally, ensuring sustainable and scalable supply lines while mitigating fraud and scams. What makes your project unique? AGRITECH is unique because it combines blockchain, Web3, and AI to tackle the global food security problem. The project follows a decentralized wealth model, allowing communities to participate in equity ownership and revenue share of 100% of net income. This approach garners support and acceptance from governments and residents in the communities the project aims to help. History of your project. AGRITECH emerged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on food supply chains. It implemented proprietary traceability, agriculture AI, and a peer-to-peer marketplace to directly connect producers with buyers, making farming more profitable and sustainable. What’s next for your project? AGRITECH will focus on deploying its traceability and marketplace platform globally, starting with the most vulnerable communities before expanding smartly to maximize support. The project will continue to inform and educate farmers about the benefits of blockchain in agriculture. AGRITECH plans to list on Coin Market Cap, Coin Gecko, and other listing services for maximum market reach. What can your token be used for? AGT tokens can be used throughout the ecosystem, including resorts, retail relationships, and daily transactions on the platform.
