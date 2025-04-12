Agent Humpty Dumpty 価格(AHD)
Agent Humpty Dumpty（AHD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00000608 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。AHD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Agent Humpty Dumpty 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Agent Humpty Dumpty 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで AHD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な AHD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Agent Humpty Dumpty から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Agent Humpty Dumpty から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Agent Humpty Dumpty から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Agent Humpty Dumpty から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Agent Humpty Dumpty の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Agent Humpty Dumpty on Base Chain is a next-level memecoin that turns every fall into a calculated move in the game of crypto mastery. Inspired by the legendary figure known for his great fall, this token embraces volatility, proving that every dip is just another setup for a stronger comeback. Unlike ordinary meme tokens that rely purely on hype, Agent Humpty Dumpty is built on a philosophy of resilience, strategy, and smart market movement. The Base Chain provides the perfect foundation for this project. As a fast and secure Layer 2 solution, it ensures low transaction fees and high-speed performance while maintaining Ethereum’s security. This means that Agent Humpty Dumpty holders can enjoy seamless transactions and an optimized trading experience without the typical congestion and gas fee issues seen on other networks. The tokenomics are designed to reward those who understand the power of strategic holding. Every market correction is an opportunity, and those who ride the waves with patience are positioned for success. The project thrives on its growing community of degens and visionaries who see beyond short-term fluctuations and recognize the potential of a memecoin engineered for long-term impact. Falling smart and rising smarter is at the core of Agent Humpty Dumpty’s movement. With an active community, strategic marketing, and well-planned liquidity management, the token maintains momentum even in uncertain market conditions. It represents the traders who have faced downturns, recalibrated their strategies, and emerged stronger than before. Memecoins have always played a major role in crypto culture, but Agent Humpty Dumpty goes beyond simple entertainment. It embodies a deeper understanding of market cycles, risk-taking, and the relentless pursuit of success. Every rise and fall is part of the game, and this token is here to make sure every setback leads to an even greater comeback. With an expanding ecosystem, upcoming partnerships, and continuous engagement within the crypto space, Agent Humpty Dumpty is set to become a standout project on Base Chain. It’s not just about surviving volatility—it’s about mastering it. As the market shifts and narratives evolve, this memecoin will continue proving that a fall is never the end, but rather the beginning of something even bigger.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 AHD を VND に
₫0.15589728
|1 AHD を AUD に
A$0.0000096064
|1 AHD を GBP に
￡0.0000046208
|1 AHD を EUR に
€0.0000053504
|1 AHD を USD に
$0.00000608
|1 AHD を MYR に
RM0.0000268736
|1 AHD を TRY に
₺0.0002314048
|1 AHD を JPY に
¥0.0008735136
|1 AHD を RUB に
₽0.0005059776
|1 AHD を INR に
₹0.000523184
|1 AHD を IDR に
Rp0.1013332928
|1 AHD を KRW に
₩0.008636336
|1 AHD を PHP に
₱0.000345952
|1 AHD を EGP に
￡E.0.0003120864
|1 AHD を BRL に
R$0.0000356288
|1 AHD を CAD に
C$0.0000083904
|1 AHD を BDT に
৳0.0007389024
|1 AHD を NGN に
₦0.0097124352
|1 AHD を UAH に
₴0.000251712
|1 AHD を VES に
Bs0.00043168
|1 AHD を PKR に
Rs0.0017049536
|1 AHD を KZT に
₸0.0031420832
|1 AHD を THB に
฿0.0002035584
|1 AHD を TWD に
NT$0.0001965664
|1 AHD を AED に
د.إ0.0000223136
|1 AHD を CHF に
Fr0.0000049248
|1 AHD を HKD に
HK$0.00004712
|1 AHD を MAD に
.د.م0.000056544
|1 AHD を MXN に
$0.0001232416