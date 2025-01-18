Aeron 価格(ARNX)
Aeron（ARNX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。ARNX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Aeron 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 881.88 USD
です- Aeron 1日内の価格変動率は +16.29%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで ARNX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な ARNX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Aeron から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Aeron から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Aeron から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Aeron から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+16.29%
|30日
|$ 0
|-20.36%
|60日
|$ 0
|-16.12%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Aeron の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.31%
+16.29%
+15.77%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
According to its whitepaper, Aeron aims to be the new standard of aviation safety powered by the blockchain. Maintained by a group of aviation professionals, Aeron wants to reduce air transport-related accidents, which it says currently numbers around 3302 per year. One of the major causes of such accidents is the lack of real experience among pilots, since unsecured flight log data from them is susceptible to fraud and forgery. Also, due to "pay to fly" experiences, corrupt flight schools, negligence of aircraft operators, the primary data driving any decision is affected. Aeron is built upon a robust and cryptographically secure database that makes it unique compared to other online travel companies, travel search services or internal applications made for flight officials. With this technology, falsification of data can be kept at a minimum. Additionally, as you would expect from a blockchain-backed application, key information is safely stored and is accessible to everyone with 100% transparency. Except that it now comes secured by a multi-sig authentication system that prevents any type of security breach. According to Aeron's Whitepaper, "The pilot’s application is used by a pilot for personal flight logging. The company application collects and verifies data from aircraft operators, maintenance organizations, flight schools and fixed base operators". Aeron (ARN) is an ERC20 compliant Ethereum based token, with a fixed supply of 20,000,000 ARN. When the token was launched, a fixed amount of tokens were created and after which no more tokens are to be minted. About 60% of the supply is estimated to be in circulation. The supply should decrease over time when ARN tokens as taken out of circulation. Once Aeron receives ARN tokens in exchange of services, the coins will be again released in to the network. According to its whitepaper, Aeron plans to have a user base of 300000 by the end of 2020. This would encourage it to embed new features on its platform. With the help of multi-app functionality and block technology, the company envisions to have an “airline in the pocket” of sorts within two years. While its price has fluctuated like most other cryptocurrencies, it delivered more than 15x returns within a short period between November 2017 to January 2018. As of July 2018, the price is nearly back to its November levels, at $0.57.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 ARNX を AUD に
A$--
|1 ARNX を GBP に
￡--
|1 ARNX を EUR に
€--
|1 ARNX を USD に
$--
|1 ARNX を MYR に
RM--
|1 ARNX を TRY に
₺--
|1 ARNX を JPY に
¥--
|1 ARNX を RUB に
₽--
|1 ARNX を INR に
₹--
|1 ARNX を IDR に
Rp--
|1 ARNX を PHP に
₱--
|1 ARNX を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 ARNX を BRL に
R$--
|1 ARNX を CAD に
C$--
|1 ARNX を BDT に
৳--
|1 ARNX を NGN に
₦--
|1 ARNX を UAH に
₴--
|1 ARNX を VES に
Bs--
|1 ARNX を PKR に
Rs--
|1 ARNX を KZT に
₸--
|1 ARNX を THB に
฿--
|1 ARNX を TWD に
NT$--
|1 ARNX を CHF に
Fr--
|1 ARNX を HKD に
HK$--
|1 ARNX を MAD に
.د.م--