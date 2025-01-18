AEONODEX 価格(AEONODEX)
AEONODEX（AEONODEX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。AEONODEX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な AEONODEX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.40 USD
です- AEONODEX 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで AEONODEX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な AEONODEX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の AEONODEX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における AEONODEX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における AEONODEX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における AEONODEX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|+0.50%
|60日
|$ 0
|+18.06%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
AEONODEX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-0.58%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Aeonodex transcends the confines of a typical blockchain project. It envisions itself as a transformative force, bridging the fragmented landscape of the Metaverse, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Web3, Play-to-Earn (P2E), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) sectors. Its ambitious mission: to architect comprehensive solutions that encompass the entirety of this intricate ecosystem, driving groundbreaking innovation, robust security, and inclusive participation for all stakeholders. Imagine a digital panorama where: - Scalability is boundless: Aeonodex boasts a highly resilient infrastructure, effortlessly accommodating the exponential transaction volumes and intensifying complexities inherent in these fast-evolving spheres. Network congestion and sluggish transactions become relics of the past. - Interoperability reigns supreme: Aeonodex fosters seamless communication between protocols, platforms, and applications. - - Data and value flow freely, collapsing silos and forging a truly interconnected ecosystem. - Security is paramount: Unwavering security measures form the bedrock of Aeonodex. User data, assets, and transactions are - meticulously guarded within a decentralized framework, ensuring peace of mind in this burgeoning digital frontier. - Community governs: Decentralized governance mechanisms empower the community to actively participate in shaping the future of Aeonodex. Your voice is instrumental in driving this pioneering endeavor. User experience takes center stage: Intuitively designed interfaces and user-friendly tools make navigating Aeonodex effortless. Whether you're a seasoned crypto expert or a curious newcomer, the platform welcomes you with open arms. Aeonodex is not just a technical solution; it's a visionary undertaking. Its mission is to conquer the existing roadblocks hindering the interconnected evolution of these transformative sectors.
