Aegis YUSD (YUSD) 情報

Aegis YUSD is a decentralized, Bitcoin-backed stablecoin designed to maintain a 1:1 peg to the US dollar while generating yield for its holders. YUSD is backed 1:1 by Bitcoin reserves held in custodial vaults and secured through smart contracts. The Aegis protocol employs a delta-neutral hedging strategy, where Bitcoin-margined perpetual contracts counterbalance BTC price fluctuations. This ensures that the value of YUSD remains stable at $1, independent of market volatility.