🪙 Accord AI: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading on Discord
Step into the future of cryptocurrency with Accord AI, the first-ever crypto-specialized AI seamlessly integrated into Discord. Transform your trading experience with the ultimate CEX trading bot designed to bring the power of real-time trading, portfolio management, and secure cross-chain swaps directly to your Discord server.
🪙 Trade on CEX with Ease: Access global liquidity and trade on multiple top-tier exchanges like Binance, KuCoin, and more, directly from Discord—all without the hassle of KYC. Experience the freedom and efficiency of trading on your terms.
🪙 Comprehensive Token Audits: Instantly audit any token to identify security risks, rug pulls, or honeypots. With Accord AI, you have the insights you need to make informed and safe investment decisions.
🪙 Instant Price Fetching: Get up-to-the-second price information for any crypto asset. Whether it’s a trending token or a niche asset, Accord AI provides the market data you need when you need it.
🪙 Social Discovery for Tokens: Uncover and connect with the official social media channels for any token. Stay updated with the latest buzz and community discussions to keep your finger on the pulse of the crypto world.
🪙 Effortless Portfolio Management: View and manage the entire portfolio of any wallet directly within Discord. Accord AI helps you keep track of assets and make strategic decisions with confidence.
🪙 Seamless Cross-Chain Swaps: Execute secure, privacy-focused trades across different blockchain networks effortlessly. Accord AI simplifies complex transactions, saving you time and effort.
Accord AI (ACCORD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Accord AI (ACCORD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Accord AI (ACCORD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Accord AI (ACCORD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される ACCORD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
ACCORD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
ACCORD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、ACCORD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
ACCORD 価格予測
ACCORD の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の ACCORD 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。