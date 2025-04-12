Abyss World 価格(AWT)
Abyss World（AWT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00000639 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。AWT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Abyss World 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Abyss World 1日内の価格変動率は +14.98%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで AWT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な AWT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Abyss World から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Abyss World から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000011617 です。
過去60日間における Abyss World から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000024688 です。
過去90日間における Abyss World から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000010315878819854054 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+14.98%
|30日
|$ -0.0000011617
|-18.18%
|60日
|$ -0.0000024688
|-38.63%
|90日
|$ -0.000010315878819854054
|-61.74%
Abyss World の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.14%
+14.98%
+7.43%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Abyss World is an Open-World Dark Fantasy Action-RPG on Sui Network and Polygon, and is 3 years of indie work by Metagame Industries and being backed by Microsoft, AMD, EPIC & IGN. Abyss World has already surpassed 100,000 Steam wishlist players, which is a huge milestone in the web2 gaming world. Thus, as a game with the potential to break through the wall between two spaces, our goal is to attract 1 million players. Mainstream stands for more than 1 billion global gamers accustomed to centralized game ecosystems and distribution systems on the mass market. Backed by Microsoft, AMD, Epic Games and IGN, Abyss World will implement a similar approach to mainstream marketing. As the best-in-class quality game, Abyss World will attract hundreds of traditional gamers into the Web3 space. Besides, we will also partner with influencers and institutions with massive followings in the crypto space to draw Web3 users. Our mission is to start making mainstream users aware of the benefits of web3 gaming, educating them on how owning a piece of a game empowers their chance to define their own economic opportunities. Most importantly, to give them the same quality of gaming experience that they would expect from any mainstream AAA studio.
