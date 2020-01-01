Fred (FRED) トケノミクス
Fred (FRED) 情報
FREDはソラナチェーン上のミームコインです。
Fred (FRED) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Fred (FRED) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Fred (FRED) の詳細なトークン構造
FRED トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Overview
First Convicted Raccoon Fred (FRED) is a memecoin that emerged amid the 2024 surge in Solana-based pop culture tokens. It draws its theme from the viral lore surrounding Peanut the Squirrel and its raccoon companion, reflecting the speculative and culture-driven aspect typical of meme tokens. Let’s examine its token economics in detail.
Issuance Mechanism
- Nature: FRED is a typical memecoin, deployed as an SPL token on Solana.
- Distribution: Its initial distribution likely involved a fair launch or an airdrop to early adopters, as is common with similar memecoins. There is no evidence of an Initial DEX Offering (IDO) or structured sale.
Key Observations:
- There are no indications of ongoing emissions or scheduled mints; the total supply appears to have been made available upfront, with no inflationary schedule.
- Rapidly gaining market traction, it amassed nearly 150,000 transactions and a trading volume of $83 million shortly after launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Allocation: Specific breakdowns of allocations to the team, treasury, community, or ecosystem funds are not disclosed. This is typical for many viral Solana memecoins, where the majority (if not all) of the supply is made openly available.
- Transparency: The absence of transparent allocation data is a limitation for due diligence.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Primary Usage:
- FRED functions solely as a speculative asset—its value comes from community engagement, hype, and narrative momentum, not intrinsic utility.
- Incentives:
- No mechanisms for staking, rewards, or fee-sharing have been identified.
- Users participate chiefly for speculative gains, with the hope that demand and price appreciation can deliver returns.
- Comparison:
- Like other memecoins (e.g., dogwifcoin), FRED is held or traded, but not used to earn fees, rewards, or protocol benefits.
Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Lock-Up:
- There are no lock-up contracts, vesting periods, or delayed unlock schedules. All tokens appear to be liquid immediately upon launch.
- Unlock Timing:
- No staged or scheduled unlock events have been reported; the token supply is in free circulation and not subject to time-based restrictions.
- Transparency Risk:
- Because memecoin contracts occasionally lack rigorous audits, there is a hypothetical risk that undisclosed wallets (often held by anonymous devs) could sell into the market.
Concluding Perspective
FRED exemplifies the “pure memecoin” model:
- Open, Immediate Supply: No formal vesting or sophisticated release mechanism; tokens are live from genesis.
- Community-Driven Value: Price and market activity reflect speculative enthusiasm, not fundamental usage.
- Transparency Gaps: Lack of published allocation and unlock schedules introduces risks; prospective buyers should exercise caution.
Final Thought
While FRED has demonstrated the explosive potential of culture-driven memecoins, its lack of structured tokenomics and utility underscores why such tokens are considered highly speculative. Investors are advised to assess both the opportunity and the associated risks carefully when considering exposure to meme assets like FRED.
Fred (FRED) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Fred (FRED) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される FRED トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
FRED トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
FRED のトケノミクスを理解したところで、FRED トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
FRED の購入方法
Fred (FRED) をポートフォリオに加えたいですか？MEXC は、クレジットカード、銀行振込、ピアツーピア取引など、FRED を購入するさまざまな方法をサポートしています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCなら暗号資産の購入を簡単かつ安全に行えます。
Fred (FRED) 価格履歴
FRED の価格履歴を分析することで、過去の市場動向や重要なサポート/レジスタンスライン、ボラティリティのパターンを理解できます。史上最高値の推移を追ったり、トレンドを見極めたりする際に、過去のデータは価格予測やテクニカル分析に欠かせない要素です。
FRED 価格予測
FRED の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の FRED 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。