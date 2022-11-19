( ) とは何か

Erugo World Coin (hereinafter referred to as EWC) is designed to connect the real economy system with the virtual reality-based Metaverse platform ‘Erugo World’. We, the Erugo team, thought that the true completion of Metaverse should be directly connected to the real world beyond the virtual world. The biggest problem with this completion is that in reality, the reliability of assets in the virtual world cannot be secured. So far, there have been many services claiming to be Metaverse, but no services have succeeded in this. Virtual assets on a digital base are free to create copies that are not different from the original. The copies produced in this way caused excessive inflation or deflation in the market, causing the service to fail. Our team paid attention to this and studied the solution, and the answer was to use EWC, a blockchain cryptocurrency. EWC is the perfect means to help users experience the economic activities they experience at Metaverse “Erugo World” in the real world. EWC allows users’ assets to come and go between Erugo World and reality. EWC is a kind of passage.

はMEXCに上場しています。つまり、私たちのプラットフォームで今すぐ簡単にこれらのコインを購入、保有、送金、ステークすることができます！このトークンは、MEXCに上場しています。このトークンについてもっと知りたい方は、暗号資産紹介ページをご覧ください。



- のステークが利用可能か確認する

- に関するレビューやアナリティクスをブログで読む。

( ) の購入方法

の購入方法をお探しですか？プロセスはとても簡単です。このリンクから簡単なガイドに従うだけで、MEXC で トークンを簡単に購入することができます。

資料

免責事項

暗号資産の価格は、高い市場リスクと価格変動にさらされています。お客様は、自分がよく知っていて、関連するリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや製品に投資する必要があります。投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、投資を行う前に独立したファイナンシャル・アドバイザーに相談する必要があります。本資料は、財務上の助言として解釈されるべきものではありません。過去の実績は、将来のパフォーマンスを示す信頼できる指標ではありません。投資の価値は下がることも上がることもあり、投資した金額を取り戻せないこともあります。投資に関する決定は、お客様ご自身の責任においてなされるようお願いいたします。MEXCは、お客様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳しくは、利用規約およびリスク警告をご覧ください。 また、ここで提示される上記の暗号資産に関連するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報源に基づいていることに注意してください。これらは、「現状有姿」のまま、情報提供のみを目的とし、いかなる種類の表明や保証もなく、お客様に提示されます。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、かかる第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負うものではありません。